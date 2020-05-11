coronavirus pandemic, another member of her staff has tested positive for the virus. “data-reactid =” 32 “> While Queen Elizabeth remains isolated in Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic, another member of her staff has tested positive for the virus .

A royal servant, who regularly walks the queen’s dogs and was in contact with the monarch, is now in self-isolation after falling ill with coronavirus, The Sun reported.

Last year, the servant, who has worked at Buckingham Palace for six years, was promoted. He is believed to maintain contact with the monarch almost daily as his job includes bringing the queen some meals.

This positive is only the last alarm that affects the royal family, about which a source close to royalty claims that it is “frightened.”

"Right now, there is a feeling of fear that is in the air," the source revealed to the publication.

Exactly when the servant was diagnosed is not yet known, but the news comes only a week after the queen's son, Prince Charles, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Clarence House confirmed last week that Prince Charles, 71, had mild symptoms “but is otherwise still in good health.”

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested, but the result was negative. The prince and duchess are now isolated in their home in Scotland.

The servant is believed to be the second aide at Buckingham Palace testing positive for COVID-19, after revealing that the worker was infected before the Queen left for Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace to settle in Windsor Castle for the purpose of distancing herself socially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: the royal family

On March 15, it was reported that the queen was leaving Buckingham Palace to settle in Windsor Castle with the aim of quarantining with Prince Felipe, 98, if necessary.

The monarch had already canceled all of her upcoming travel plans and engagements as the virus spread through the UK.

Although she is in good health, the staff thought it was best to relocate her, The Sun reported at the time.

“Until recently, the queen has been in contact with many people there. However, she is only a few weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe that it is better to remove her from danger, “the source said.

At 93 years old, if she contracted the disease she would be a high-risk patient, just like her husband, Prince Felipe, who retired from royal duties in 2017 and has had numerous health problems in recent years.

Prince Charles has tested positive. Photo: AP

The Spanish royal family confirmed the world’s first coronavirus death in royalty, just a few months after the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain died on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the first deceased of royalty around the world.

The princess was 86 years old and was another victim of the crisis that has already claimed thousands of Spanish lives and has overwhelmed hospitals.

The death was announced on Facebook by Princess María’s younger brother, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbón y Parma.