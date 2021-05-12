A serious injury but with a multimillion dollar purse for Saunders

A big bag was the one that was pocketed Billy Joe Saunders last Saturday in Arlington.

His rival was Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, whose fights always bring juicy emoluments for their rivals.



Nothing less than € 6,620,000 It is the figure that the English fighter pocketed. The “Canelo” fights not only enrich the Mexican, but also his opponents, who collect the largest purse of their career.

But the truth is that Saunders won it with sweat and blood, because in addition to losing the WBO world super middleweight title, he had to undergo surgery due to injuries sustained.

From his surroundings they have confirmed that he intends to box again. Other voices suggest that the best decision for the Englishman would be to retire and manage the gains made in his career, given the severity of the injuries.