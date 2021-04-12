a “serious incident” that jeopardized takeoff

A Tui airline flight leaving from Birmingham to Mallorca with 187 passengers on the plane had an incident. A “serious incident”, according to the investigations, which endangered the take-off of the plane. The reason? A software bug weighed the women on the plane like children, making the pilot believe that there was up to 1,200 kilograms less weight than the total load really was.

According to The Guardian, the incident was due to a failure in the software that calculates the approximate weight of the plane’s passengers. Airlines take into account the gender of the passengers who buy the tickets to assign an approximate weight of all those who get on the plane. With this, the pilot knows what propulsion force to assign to the plane for take-off.

Lost in translation

Apparently, the error has been given to assign passengers with the prefix Miss. (unmarried woman) the standard weight of children (35 kg) instead of the standard for them (69 kg). Although it seems a not serious error, the truth is that it made about 1,200 kilograms of difference to have a total of 38 people who were misidentified.

Why this error? The Tui airline made an update to its reservation system in recent months. This update was scheduled in a foreign country and, somehow, the correct weight assigned to passengers with the prefix Miss was confused.

The researchers describe the software failure as a defect in the IT system. No more details have been given of which country it is, although they say that in that country the prefix Miss. It is used for children while Ms. is the one used for adult women.. A lost in translation of manual.

Nonetheless, Tui explained that the incident did not endanger the flight operation and security was not compromised. The Boeing 737 that made the flight simply took off with slightly less power, but this did not cause a serious problem. Two other flights of the airline suffered a similar problem. Now the software bug has already been fixed.

