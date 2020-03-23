A series that breaks stereotypes | TV

It is increasingly clear that future historians and sociologists will have to resort to cinema and television series to better understand our present. The Netflix series Gentefied, for example, is already indispensable if you want to know the daily life of Mexican immigrants, legal or not, in Los Angeles, a specific community that perfectly admits their extrapolation to the entire United States and that has so demagogically It has been used by Donald Trump in his presidential campaign, even though the phobia of immigrants is already a common characteristic of the world extreme right.

The three Morales cousins ​​who survive and work in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of eastern Los Angeles belong to a generation of Mexican-Americans alienated from the violent, homophobic, and criminal stereotype so prevalent among reactionaries. They belong to a family that respects and loves the patriarch, the Abu, and in which saving their taqueria is a priority. Relatives who work in slave shops, in luxury restaurant kitchens for miserable wages or who are perplexed in real estate speculation and the remodeling of their buildings with the consequent increase in their prices, leading to the expulsion of regular residents. It is gentrification, in English gentrified and in Spanglish, gentefied, the title of the series of 10 short chapters.

Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez mixes drama with comedy without gloating in any excess and with a rhythm that wins as the chapters progress. Judy Berman, in Time magazine, stated that “of the series on immigration, gentrification and multicultural identities that have emerged in recent years, Gentefied is the smartest,” and she is right.