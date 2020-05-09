By Sebastian Quiroz

05/08/2020

At the beginning of the year we told you that a third film by National Treasure was in development. Well, a couple of details have recently been revealed about this franchise that will undoubtedly make fans happy. To start, a series for Disney + is already in production.

Thanks to Collider’s interview with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, we now know that Disney is working on a National Treasure series for its streaming platform. This production will not feature the original actors, but will opt for a younger cast. This is what Bruckheimer said about it:

“We are certainly working on [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, the two will join and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active (…) The Disney + production is a much younger cast. It is the same concept but a young cast. The film production would be with the original cast ”.

On the other hand, Bruckheimer has also confirmed that National Treasure 3 will have the original actors reinterpreting their roles, that includes Nicolas Cage. In the same way, the status of these two productions has been revealed, and it seems that there is still a long way to go to see the film and the series materialized.

“The film version is being written at the moment. The television version is in progress. We have a pilot script made and a summary of future episodes. “

Speaking of Nicolas Cage, we remind you that this actor will play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King movie.

