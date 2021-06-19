A sequel to Scooby! as part of the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe – Tomatazos

One of the oddities of the universe is that Scooby-Doo we have had several television series and an unimaginable amount of animated films made directly for television and even two live-action films and three live-action films made for television, but it was not until last year we got to see the first animated theatrical film of the famous Great Dane: Scooby! – 40% It is strange if we think that the cartoon has existed since 1969, but before it was not so normal for the series to make the leap to the big screen and if we think about it it still is not, at all.

Something that nobody expected when the film was announced as a reboot of the live-action films is that it was also going to include other Hanna-Barbera characters. As we now live in a world where cinematic universes are the order of the day, it is not difficult to see the inclusion of those characters as a sign that perhaps a Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe is in the works.

To some that may sound like a joke, but in a recent interview, director Tony Cervone used that name to refer to what he created in that movie and, what’s more, we now know that they are already working on a sequel. That occurred in a conversation Comic Book Movie had about the 25th anniversary of Space Jam: Game of the Century – 36%, a film in which Cervone served as animation director. It was easy for them to ask him if there were plans for a prequel or sequel and it was easy for him to reveal that they are working on a second part, although he clarified that it has not yet been officially announced by the studio:

In fact, we’re already getting the engines ready for a sequel to Scooby! It hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s something we’re all excited about. The entire creative team that made the first film is still here and working on something new. It was great creating this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe and it’s exciting to come back to it.

It could be that the Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe is just a joke to refer to the fact that there are characters from several franchises of this pair of legendary animators in the same film, but it could also mean something else. If we think about it a sequel to Scooby! does not necessarily mean Scooby 2! It could be a film starring other characters from the same universe. When it is formally announced we will know.

Something that must be taken into account is that the distribution of this tape was a small experiment by Warner. The film had a limited theatrical release to the portion that was released on Video On Demand services. In cinemas he did very badly; he made $ 26.3 million dollars when he had a budget of $ 90 million. We know that the other services did tremendously well for him. As such, it is not uncommon for a sequel to have been announced, although it could also simply be because the studio is hopeful that the sequel will do well in a traditional release.

Tom ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, recently spoke about the series Velma you are developing for HBO Max:

We have a Mindy Kaling project called Velma, which is not for kids, because she was excited to imagine what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma were of East Asian descent and lived in a different world. And in that version, which will first appear on HBO Max, there is no dog or van, but we have our four key characters seen through a different lens and I think it’s great. Allowing our creators to play with our intellectual properties is super powerful.

