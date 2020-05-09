The independence mayor of the Catalan municipality of Alcoletge (Lérida), Josep Maria Gras, has broken the confinement to organize a neighborhood party in the middle of the street, in which neither the safety distances were kept nor the majority of the attendees used a mask.

The mayor Josep Maria Gras himself (identified with a circle) appears in the video that accompanies this news, joking with the rest of the neighbors and not complying with all the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health. The entire province of Lleida remains in phase zero of the “de-escalation” (except for the Upper Pyrenees and the Aran Valley), in which it is not allowed to organize this type of celebration in the middle of the street.

The municipality of Alcoletge traditionally celebrates its Fiesta Mayor this week. Due to the state of alarm, the City Council chaired by Josep Maria Gras has chosen this year to organize a part of the acts in a “virtual” way: for example, the opening speech and the “Music under the stars” concert could be followed through Instagram and the website of the City Council.

On the other hand, other face-to-face acts have been carried out, such as fireworks castle launched from the roof of the Town Hall or the “Estrella Band” brass band, which has traveled the streets so that the neighbors can witness it from the balcony.

The independence government team has also organized a «confined vermouth«, Which in the end has gotten out of hand. As the video shows, the neighbors have taken their tables to the street to have a snack with the family. In some cases, up to eight people sitting at the table, without keeping any safety distance, while others unmasked neighbors roam between tables.

The mayor cannot claim ignorance of what happened, as he is one of the neighbors that appears in the video, sitting at the table and greeting people. In the last municipal elections, Josep Maria Gras was elected mayor of Alcoletge through the independence bid Units and Units per Alcoletge, of which former members of the ERC and Convergence are elected through primaries.

The spokesperson for Ciudadanos (Cs) at the Lleida City Council, Angeles Ribes, has broadcast through local networks the video recorded by a neighbor of Alcoletge and has denounced the absolute non-compliance with the confinement rules in this municipality governed by the independentistas.

#Lleida phase 0, except in #alcoletge, where its mayor can organize a vermouth #FestaMajor popular and go from #confinition as reported here https://t.co/MmmHF8q1lf @DepartamentdeSalut @Mossos @CsLleida @CsLleidaProv @Policia @MinisterioSanidad – Ángeles Ribes Duarte (@ AngelesRibes_68) May 9, 2020

The “Fiesta Mayor confinada” in Alcoletge includes for this Sunday a children’s musical show on the street (which the neighbors can follow from the balcony), a new “vermouth confined” like this Saturday and a musical party in the streets.