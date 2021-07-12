A sensational Spain, fourth in the medal table of the European sub’23

07/11/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

That Spain get two silver medals in a European sub’23 in the short relay It already speaks for itself of the multidisciplinary character of a new generation of Spanish athletes who have once again surprised with a sensational performance at the event that ended this Sunday in Tallinn.

And best of all, it was not a casual double hit. Not much less. The azulgrana Jaël Bestué touched the podium in the hectometer with the fourth place, while Arnau Monné was bronze in the shortest test of the open air with Sergio López fourth and in 200 Jesús Gómez and Pol Retamal were silver and bronze, respectively.

Taking a look at the numbers is a source of joy for athletic fans, especially with a Saturday that will go down in the annals. Spain finished with a total of 15 medals (three golds, seven silvers and five bronzes), surpassed only by the 17 that France achieved. The continental champions were José Manuel Pérez (20 km walk), Eduardo Menacho (10,000 meters) and the ‘Olympian’ Asier Martínez (110 meters hurdles).

In the medal table, the Spanish team was fourth, only behind the six golds of Germany and a sensational Italy that continues to work wonderfully and the four of a Czech Republic that only achieved one more silver (five medals). In total there were nothing more and nothing less than 29 finalists, equaling the historical record in a European sub’23 to be seconds also in the points table for positions with 151, only behind the 195 of France and ahead of powers such as Germany (148), Italy (148) or Great Britain (130).

The women marked the way. Aitana Rodrigo was seventh in the first post with a great delivery to a colossal Jaël Bestué, who brought the quartet closer to the medals so that first Eva Santidrián and then Carmen Marco sealed the silver with the second best mark in Spanish history under 23 ( 43.74) after Germany (43.05). In the morning they had broken the Spanish record with 43.50.

The women’s 4×100 made history in Tallinn

| RFEA

Right after, Spain also started with many options in the men’s 4×100. Arnau Monné made a remarkable first post, Pol Retamal accused the effort of the double hectometer but made a great delivery to Jesús Gómez and between him and Sergio López they secured a historic silver with 39.00, 30 hundredths from Germany.

Special mention for the sensational silent work of Ricardo Diéguez, the great ‘Panter’, one of the great architects of this double podium of the short relays as federative manager and coach, among others, of Bestué herself or Cristina Lara, also Barça player.

Águeda Muñoz stayed two hundredths from the podium in 1,500

| RFEA

A shame about Águeda Muñoz in 1,500, but the Barça athlete was very brave and it only remains to pay homage. As happy on the track as she was off the track, the Segovian pulled into the first corner of the last lap and ran out of breath on the final stretch to finish fourth with 4: 14.17, just two hundredths behind Britain’s Wallace.

A resistant Isabel Barreiro was also fourth in 5,000 meters (15: 51.3 with manual timing due to a breakdown in the electronics that lasted for a long half hour) with Cristina Ruiz sixth with 15: 54.8.

Bruno Comín broke seven personal records in the decathlon

| RFEA

Alejandro Quijada also performed at a high level with a fifth place in 3,000 meter hurdles (8: 44.48), the women’s 4×400 was seventh in the final with a Spanish sub’23 record included with the Catalan Sara Gallego as one of its references (3: 3.54) and Bruno Comín improved his personal best by more than 200 points to touch the place of finalist in decathlon (tenth with 7,688 points).