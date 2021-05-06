A sensational Rafa Nadal runs over the young Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal has started the Mutua Madrid OpenMasters 1000 ATP, with the energy rush inherited from his exceptional triumph in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his 12th Conde de Godó Trophy.

The king of clay, 34 years old and world No. 2, has run over the young Murcian Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who has experienced bittersweet sensations in celebration of his 18th birthday. He fulfilled the dream of facing his idol, with whom he had trained months ago in Melbourne, but he also suffered from the experience and potential of the greatest on clay.

Rafa Nadal has dominated the expected Spanish generational clash with sufficiency, he has won by 6-1 and 6-2 in 1h.17 ‘. On Thursday, in the same Manolo Santana Stadium of the Caja Mágica, in the second round another appointment with a ‘Next Gen’, the Australian from the previous phase Alexei popyrin, 21 years old and 76º ATP. He gave the surprise by eliminating the Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and 18th ATP, by 7-6 (5) and 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal after the match

The player from the Balearic Islands, five-time champion of the tournament, has marked territory for a talented rival, still in training but advancing fast and who in the medium term will be a difficult enemy. Nadal came out focused, prepared in case problems appeared on the horizon. And with this dynamic of not giving the opponent respite, he ended up going over Alcaraz.

Brilliant dropper the Murcian, who suffered the best version of Nadal, his own nerves and also an early physical mishap that disoriented him. An experience, an experience, very useful for the future. Not all opponents are Rafa Nadal. He showed that he is bidding for the title on Sunday and the Murcian showed that his career, together with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, go on the right track.

With 2-0 and 30-15 Rafa Nadal, saving this one a breaking ball in the opening game against a brave and unleashed Carlos Alcaraz, the Murcian reached for the abdominal area. They had just played one of the spectacular points of the match, with the Levantine saving balls with a defensive balloon and a drop. He kept fighting, reaching so far into the sky for the ball that he felt an annoyance.

Carlos Alcaraz treated after 15 minutes of the game, felt discomfort in the abdominal area

It was Nadal himself who invited him to stop the game and request assistance from the physiotherapist, who worked on Alcaraz’s body for five minutes. The next 10 points they were for Rafa, just as intense in the face of a hesitant adversary, without a compass.

From the vibrant start, with a very interesting fifteen minutes, to Rafa Nadal’s monologue, who in half an hour made it 6-1. With 3-0 the Balearic delivered his serve. A brief respite, as he quickly redressed that mistake by hitting the accelerator again. He underlined his good feelings, not giving Alcaraz any chance.

13 winners and 8 unforced errors Nadal. 7 and 28, respectively, Alcaraz.

Birthday cake for Carlos Alcaraz, delivered by the tournament director, Feliciano López