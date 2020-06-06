These days have been very busy for the followers of the company of the blue hedgehog for two reasons: the 60th anniversary of SEGA and rumors of a Famitsu journalist inviting people to dream of speculation and wishes. From there there have been rumors, each more meaningless, until the day of the announcements has arrived (and crying for many people).

Miniature game gear

The news that has caught the most attention (for better and for worse), is the announcement of Game Gear Micro, a commemorative version of the mythical “battery eater” that rivaled Game Boy for a few years. It goes on sale in Japan on October 6 at 4,980 yen, and will have four models of different colors in which many others will be included in memory. It is in charge of Sega’s toy division, so this new device must be taken for what it is: a commemorative toy. The screen is one inch, so Sega has thought about our vision and is going to take out an accessory to increase the size via magnifying glass.

The Important Famitsu News

The news that was going to remove the foundations of the industry, coming from Famitsu, was what some, like me, predicted: something related to the arcades. And the truth is that it is a “news” for the Japanese. This sector is the company’s raison d’être, in which it occupies approximately 50% of its activity, so it is clear that it has an importance that many people do not know (more than anything, because their games do not reach us here Arcadian). The fact is that in the last fiscal report, the recreational sector of Sega has given losses, so it is logical that the company is trying plays to revitalize them.

Well, apparently this great news is that Sega intends to create a kind of streaming platform, based on Fog Computing, so that their arcade games can be enjoyed outside of the business hours of the arcades. Or what is the same, it could be played on any device that allows it (PC, smartphones …) and where there is a connection, to the dozens of titles that are released annually by the three AM studios that Sega has anywhere. The question is whether this news affects us Westerners, because if it were applied we would have a lot to gain. By the way, but you are going to allow me to show off that I predicted something similar to what has been announced:

Well, I was more or less correct with Sega and Famitsu.https: //t.co/sOdyNeeoza pic.twitter.com/S5ksge6dQu – Иван Campos (@IvanChiviBowie) June 3, 2020

Last chapter of the adventures of the son of Segata Sanshiro

To end the day, the end of this mini series of spots has arrived, in which we have been introduced to Sega Shiro, the son of the mythical character played by Hiroshi Fujioka who promoted the latest news from Saturn’s last commercial year in Japan. Sugata reaffirms itself as well as the new image of Sega, leaving aside the old at the request of the parent. We leave the version translated into Spanish that our friend Sephy has “worked” for us to learn something:

Here is the third and final chapter in the fast-paced SEGA Shiro story! Launched just on the anniversary of the company in Japan. Happy Anniversary! # SEGA60th #GOSEGA pic.twitter.com/XrnKhxYGMV – Sephy (@ Sephys00) June 2, 2020

And for now it is everything, but surely we will have much more news from Sega on its 60th anniversary In the next weeks. That company that many people insist on saying is “dead and buried.”