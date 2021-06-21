A security member of the Uruguayan delegation detained for sexual harassment

06/21/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

A security official of the Uruguayan delegation that participates in the Copa América was arrested this Monday by the Police accused of intimidating and sexually harassing an employee of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

As reported by the Cuiabá Military Police, the events occurred on Sunday night, when the 45-year-old suspect, whose identity was not provided, allegedly harassed a 46-year-old woman at the hotel where the Uruguayan team is staying in that city, one of the four in Brazil where the continental tournament is held.

According to the statement released by the Military Police, the woman, a security official hired by Conmebol, said that at around 10:00 p.m. local time (1:00 GMT) the subject greeted her and shortly after began to harass her.

“On one of the occasions, he asked her what time she was going out, how much money she was making, asked for a kiss and put a 10-real (about two dollars) bill on the bench where he was sitting. She refused, but he He put another 10-real bill in his coat pocket, “the statement said.

Police said that members of the hotel’s security team saw what happened through surveillance cameras and when they realized that the man was holding the woman by the arm, they went to the scene, but the subject already he was gone.

The suspect was summoned to his room by the authorities and denied the woman’s complaints. He was later transferred to the Specialized Police Department for the Defense of Women, where he was fined for harassment and sexual harassment and was referred to a custody hearing.

Faced with the facts, Conmebol issued a brief statement in which it stated that it “strongly” rejects and condemns any form of sexual harassment and said that it will remain attentive to the decisions of the authorities dealing with the complaint.

“Conmebol will continue working for a football free of discrimination, violence and harassment and in favor of sport as an instrument for the development and growth of people and society,” he stressed.