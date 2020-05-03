A secret love, story of two women revealed by them almost at the end of their life

Terry Donahue, the protagonist of the new Netflix documentary A Secret Love, was a catcher for the women’s professional baseball league in the United States. Yes, like Geena Davis’ character Dottie Hinson in the Penny Marshall movie A League of Their Own.

She wore those skirts, went to school with good manners and did not stop playing even when a ball opened her eyebrow (the coaches tried to stop her, but she put on a bandaid and returned to the field). This extraordinary fact is only part of its history. There’s an even bigger one to tell than was even alluded to in that 1992 film: Terry Donahue is gay.

A Secret Love, directed by Donahue’s great-nephew, Chris Bolan, and produced by Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse, tells the story of Terry and Pat Henschel, a couple for more than 65 years who remained in the closet until old age. They simply introduced themselves as good friends and roommates, and no one asked them more.

The documentary features Terry and Pat in their later years, when they decided to tell the truth to some members of their family while deciding where they would live as they became more fragile.

Terry, 93, had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

A Secret Love is an extensive look at two lives up to the present, although at times it can feel like two movies. One is a real-time portrait of the pain of giving up independence to enter an assisted living facility, the cost of this circumstance, the tense conversations with the family and the simple fact of having to leave the house you loved for decades.

The other is a family album-like story of Terry and Pat from childhood, with interludes about realities for the LGBT community in Chicago in the 1950s.

Then there is everything related to baseball, which could and should be a documentary in itself.

An old love letter among the belongings

All of the threads are meritorious and told with love and care, but the movie would be even better if it focused a little more on one aspect or another. One ends up wanting to know more about police raids on secret meetings in a LGBT community bar or what it was like for two women to have a successful interior decorating business in the 1960s.

Today’s story is also worth it, and it’s full of poignant moments, like when Terry and Pat discover an old love letter among their belongings. Simply by the nature of who is making the film, it feels like Terry and his family have a more empathetic lens, especially at a tense moment when Pat is reluctant to move to a nursing home in Canada.

But A Secret Love will undoubtedly touch you. Maybe it’s the quarantine or maybe just an effective narrative, but a scene near the end where the family gathers, which isn’t even sad, left this reviewer in tears and I bet I’m not the only one.

A Secret Love, premiered on Netflix, is rated TV-MA (in English, for shows that may not be suitable for children under 17) in the United States. Duration: 83 minutes.

