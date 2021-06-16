A Secret Bridge of Binance Smart Chain is launched on the mainnet

A decentralized finance cross-chain bridge to convert tokens into privacy-centric versions has been launched to the mainnet on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The Secret Network announced the launch on a blog on June 15. The BSC bridge offers the possibility of converting the BEP-20 tokens into their equivalent with privacy, or “Secret Tokens” in the Secret Network.

Ethereum bridge

The Secret bridge went live on Ethereum in mid-December, providing holders of ETH and certain ERC-20 assets the ability to create “secret” versions of their assets to allow private transactions. You can now provide the same functionality for BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain.

“This unlocks transactional privacy and programmable privacy for BSC assets, while allowing holders to take advantage of Secret DeFi opportunities.”

Privacy tokens on the Binance Smart Chain

This list of initially supported tokens for privacy brudge includes:

ETH

USDT

BNB

ADA

XRP

DOGE

DOT

USDC

BCH

LTC

LINK

BUSD

TRX

CAKE

BAKE

XVS

LINA

FINE

BUNNY.

The platform also offers yield cultivation opportunities in what it calls “Secret DeFi” or “SeFi.” In addition to the bridge, it has a DEX called SecretSwap that provides cross-chain and privacy exchanges to create liquidity and exchange secret tokens on the secret network.

Decentralized DEX exchange

By leveraging secret smart contracts, SecretSwap claims to protect users from malicious front-run and privacy threats. Liquidity on the DEX is currently $ 33 million according to the analysis page and has just surpassed $ 200 million in cumulative volume.

The team has also previously announced testnets of a Monero Secret bridge and a Plasma Secret bridge that facilitate a connection between the Polkadot and Cosmos ecosystems.

“As more bridges are added to the mainnet, Secret DeFi users will have a wider range of Secret Tokens to interact with, securing the Secret Network’s role as the privacy hub of the blockchain universe.”

It currently has two governance tokens, SCRT for the network itself and SEFI for the DEX and DeFi protocol.

SCRT and SEFI price updates

The network’s native SCRT token has gained 5.3% on the day at press time. It was trading at $ 1.48 according to CoinGecko, but has fallen sharply with the rest of the market over the past month.

SCRT is also down 72% from its all-time high of $ 5.23 on February 21. There are 70 million tokens in circulation, giving it a market capitalization of just over $ 100 million.

The SEFI token did better today with a 13% gain. Trading at $ 0.075, SEFI has made solid progress in the last two weeks. It is also well below the March ATH of just under $ 1.

