With the first phase of the de-escalation starting, the world of football begins to glimpse the light at the end of the tunnel. If everything goes as planned by LaLiga, in about a month the nearly 1,000 First and Second Division players will face an impromptu 11-day sprint in just 40 days to avoid cancellation of the championship. An unexplored terrain in which not all footballers will start in the same conditions and in which the oldest players will have to overcome a competitive disadvantage.

“We are working well, trying everything possible not to lose the physical form, but to return in such a short time … For me it will be difficult to get to play and be in an acceptable form after breaking the routine in this way”, he recognized in Movistar + the Betis Joaquín, who at 38 was just a little short of reaching this season the nine goals, his best scoring record in a season, and was going through a second youth that has been cut short by the pandemic. The Andalusian is the second longest-running footballer in the League, behind Aduriz (39 years old), who ends his contract with Athletic this summer and is waiting to decide whether to continue or not.

The appearance of cases such as that of the Betis captain or Jorge Molina, who has reached his footballing peak closer to forty than to thirty, and who, at 38, leads Getafe in his attempt to reach the Champions, are every more common. Not so many years ago, entering the thirties meant heading towards the end of the race, something unthinkable now given the advances in care and physical preparation, which today faces an unexpected challenge.

“When you no longer have the physique of a youth, standing for so long affects you more. The older ones are going to be physically disadvantaged compared to the boys of 25, 27 … and they may suffer a bit at first. Initially, they will have less gasoline and less chance of being fresh for 90 minutes, for sure, ”predicts Amedeo Carboni, who retired at 41 years and 40 days in Valencia as the longest-running field player in LaLiga history.

“In the end, the most difficult thing as you turn years is to regain the levels of muscle mass and strength, since hormonal development is not the same in a boy of 20 as in one already in his thirties. And spending so many weeks working at home increases that ”, explains Sergio Martos, physical trainer and readapter of Leganés. “We have been testing and analyzing the data at high intensity, pulsation levels, and it is true that differences are noted. And there is also joint wear. The knees, hips and other joints notice the passing of the years and such a long break does not benefit them, “says Martos.

“In this situation, exercise has been very limited indoors. After such a long stretch, now suddenly having to get in shape so quickly … The logical thing is that the older you are, the more expensive it is to get you to the optimum point, “says Roberto Trashorras, who retired with 38 years at Rayo Vallecano, and that warns of the danger that injuries can pose. “A player with 400, 500 games on his legs is not the same as a younger boy. The risk, in general lines, is greater among the most veteran. I believe that they will be cared for much more and will enter more gradually so that they can take the tone, “says Trashorras.

Dosing need

“The season itself may in some cases serve more veteran players as a preseason. There are players that due to youth and due to their conditions you can give them more minutes from the beginning and others that you have to start by giving 45, 50, 60. In this sense, it will be important to expand the changes to five, ”says Juan Vizcaíno, former Atlético player and member of the Simeone coaching staff until 2018; “I hope that players like Joaquín and Jorge Molina can return in the same conditions as when they stopped, but I think it will take them a little while to have that spark and that speed that you need for high competition.”

Other experts, on the other hand, focus on the accumulation of matches when it comes to managing the squads and, especially, the older players. “I have no doubt that our veterans will arrive as a shot on the first day of competition. The problem will be in the competitive density ”, reflects Daniel Pastor, physical trainer of Mallorca. “In a normal League final, we could have used Salva Sevilla [36 años], who is a capital player in the team, in the 11 days that remain. And now, playing every three days, surely we will have to dose him more and that he does not play everything, because the recovery in veteran players goes at a different pace, “reflects Pastor.

On the other side of the coin will be the youngest. Players like Ansu Fati (17 years old), João Felix, (20), Rodrygo (19), Ferran (20) and Odegaard (21) are just some of the many players who, while still teenagers, burst in with their strength and freshness this season. A batch that has rejuvenated LaLiga, which last season was listed as the oldest of the big five in Europe and is now 26.7 years on average, by 26.8 in the Premier and 26.9 in Serie A, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

“The newest will have a competitive advantage. With a few days of training they will catch the point. And since there are many matches in a short time, these guys may revolutionize matches because they will be very strong and fast, “argues Carboni. “Of course, they are going to be very electric, and that in the end can even play against them. Having a lot of desire and so many games can lead you to accumulate matches and injuries, no matter how young you are. When you grow up, you take better care of yourself in the field, you know when you have to start and wait, and the energy you have is better spent ”, warns the Italian.

