A second suspect arrested for the body found in a trunk in Girona

The Mossos d’Esquadra have detained this Friday in Martorell (Barcelona) a second suspect of having participated in the crime of the neighbor of Roses (Girona) found dead on Monday in the trunk of his car in that municipality, a detainee who was already convicted in 2005 for another homicide.

According to sources close to the investigation, this second person, 38, shared a home with the victim, AH, 42 years old, just like the first prisoner, all of Moroccan origin.

The suspect had taken refuge at home of a relative in Martorell and when he was going to be arrested, he has resisted and tried to flee.

The first arrest It occurred at dawn on the 14th and it was the man who was accompanying the victim’s brother when last Monday he located the body with stab wounds and covered with a garbage bag and blankets.

This first prisoner has passed this Friday to court disposition guard in Figueres (Girona) waiting for a decision whether to enter provisional prison or be released.

The second was already sentenced to 17 years in prison in 2005, when he was twenty-one, by the Girona Court for stabbing a young man to death in the center of Empuriabrava, in the municipality of Castelló d’Empúries, in August 2003.

The popular jury considered him in its verdict guilty and the judgment, of which Judge Carme Capdevila was the rapporteur, considered it proven that at dawn on August 17, 2003, the defendant was in the company of the victim, a young Frenchman, inside a convertible that he wanted to buy.

Then and surprisingly, stabbed several times in the abdomen and thorax of that citizen of France who, having consumed alcohol, had his ability to react diminished.

For the magistrate, despite the fact that there had been a previous discussion about the price of the car, the victim he had no chance to defend himself, because the attack was unpredictable.

Also, when the young French agonizedThe now detainee got out of the car and stabbed him in the neck another dozen times, taking advantage of the fact that he could not defend himself.

For this crime, this person entered prison on August 20, 2003 and, just a few months earlier, in May, the Mossos arrested him after the owner of a vehicle sales establishment denounced him because he had taken a BMW to test and had not returned it.

Now, caught again, will remain at the police station until the agents of the Criminal Investigation Area, who carry out the investigation, turn it over to the disposition of the investigating court number 5 of Figueres, which keeps the summary secret for the time being.