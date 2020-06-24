A second flight from Bolivia introduced in Spain the June 16 via Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport at least two other coronavirus positives, which had the island of Menorca in the Balearic Islands as their final destination. This flight took place last week, after another previous one brought the three passengers from the Andean country who are in the focus of the regrowth that has taken place in Murcia, with 17 infected and sixty people in quarantine. Neither these three passengers nor the couple from the Balearic Islands required PCR tests, the most reliable.

The two positives from the Balearic Islands then caught two other flights to arrive to Menorca. One from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca and another from here to the aforementioned destination island. They were also not subjected to PCR tests by Foreign Health personnel upon arrival in Spain. It wasn’t until the day after arriving in Menorca, when they started feeling symptoms, so they contacted the community health services. Balearics I had 43 days without infection before the positive of this couple who had been in the Andean country for the last three months was confirmed, one of the most affected now by the pandemic in Latin America.

In preventive isolation

The Menorca Health Area reported yesterday that these two people are no longer active infections, having overcome the disease, but will continue to be isolated preventively under monitoring by UVAC teams. According to the Menorca newspaper, a trace has also been made of the people who were in close contact with this couple. At the moment, eight have been located and all of them have tested negative, including a taxi driver and travelers on the Palma-Menorca flight with whom they shared a plane.

The travel agency Universal Tours SL published on social networks the “humanitarian” flight from Bolivia to Madrid dated June 16, when Spain was still in a state of alarm and only accepted the entry of repatriation aircraft from outside the European Union. The plane was owned by the Bolivian state aviation airline. Universal Tours SL is the same company that organized the “humanitarian” flight of the beginning of June in which three infected from Murcia landed in Barajas, among them the índice index case ’.

In its warnings to customers regarding last week’s flight, this travel agency only informed passengers of the obligation to fill out a form and submit to a 14 days quarantine upon arrival in Spain. Nothing about carrying out a PCR test at source, which, however, the Bolivian authorities do require for those who want to enter their country.

48 hours before

The Community of Madrid that presides Isabel Díaz Ayuso has demanded that the Government of Pedro Sánchez be an indispensable condition for traveling to Spain, in this case, to the Barajas airport, the «carrying out of a test in origin a diagnostic test of Negative PCR for SARS-CoV-2 in the 48 hours prior to departure ». This was claimed by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in a letter sent to the Minister of the branch, Salvador Illa, as reported on Tuesday by the regional government.

OKDIARIO published on Tuesday that the organizing agency of the flight that led to the outbreak in Murcia – where three passengers from Bolivia arrived via Barajas – told customers that Spain did not ask for tests to enter Spanish soil. Neither PCR, the most reliable test, nor a quick test. So it was during the state of alarm and after its completion on the night of last Saturday. The Government has only established three mechanisms from now on for the access of outside passengers: fill out a form, a temperature measurement and a visual inspection.

The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has described as a “joke” these measures set by the Executive of Sánchez, understanding that despite them, the Barajas airport continues to be a strainer for imported cases of coronavirus.

“Honda concern”

In the letter that the Minister of Health has sent to Minister Illa, Ruiz Escudero has also proposed to launch a SUMMA device destined 24 hours at the aerodrome, which would be in charge of carrying out PCR tests in cases detected by Foreign Health and its transfer for isolation.

In addition, and to guarantee said isolation from those imported cases of a slight nature, the autonomous Executive proposes its referral to a medicalized hotel, a formula that he already used at the peak of the pandemic. The Ayuso government has insisted on its “deep concern” about “the risk involved in not immediately adopting effective prevention and containment measures.