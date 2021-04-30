A second category winner wins 162,401 euros in the Bonoloto

In the draw for the Bonoloto this Thursday there were no first category winners, but there were one second category winners (5 + complementary), who validated their ticket at the Receiving Office number 16,660 in Getxo (Vizcaya), located on Calle Torrene, and has won 162,401.54 euros.

With the boat generated, in the next draw of the Bonoloto a single winner of the first category could win Half a million of euros.

The winning combination was made up of the numbers 1, 19, 23, 28, 37 Y 43. The complementary was the 24 and the refund, the 1.

The collection amounted to 2,139,913.50 euros.