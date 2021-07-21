A sealed copy of this video game is auctioned for 600 dollars | Gaming

Someone paid $ 600 for a sealed copy of The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim on Xbox 360 at auction, and it’s barely ten years old!

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim not yet 10 years old, it’s one of Bethesda’s best-selling games and has been distributed on infinite platforms (Not to mention, it’s fully available on Xbox Game Pass.) None of that has stopped a collector from paying $ 600 for a sealed copy of Skyrim on Xbox 360.

The sale was at the same auction in which a sealed copy of Super Mario 64, in perfect condition, was also sold for $ 1.5 million, making it the most expensive game in history. Between $ 1.5 million and $ 600 is a long way, but still: they are 509 euros.

It’s especially eye-catching because Skyrim, which came out in November 2011, is one of the easiest games to find in any video game store, and You can find it for just over 5 or 10 euros. Of course, second-hand is not the same as sealed, and in this case it also received a score of 9.2 out of 10, by the Wata association that evaluates the status and rarity of video games. That is, it is almost perfect (the Mario 64 that sold for a million and a half had a 9.8 mark).

Even so, many are putting their hands in their heads because of the absurd prices that some of the auctioned objects are reaching. For example, a sealed copy of Red Dead Redemption (from 2010) on Xbox 360 sold for $ 384, but a copy of Super Mario World went up to $ 360,000, and another sealed The Legend of Zelda fetched $ 870,000.

Given these prices, many wonder if we are facing a bubble of retro collecting … which could put collectors who have been collecting games for years in a bind. Do you like to preserve video games? Do you keep any unopened, or with the box in perfect condition? Maybe you have a treasure …

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.