A scientific popularizer has 13,000 likes with this direct message to Miguel Bosé

Miguel Bosé is on everyone’s lips. The artist has given an extensive interview to Jordi Évole for laSexta, divided into two parts, in which he has talked about his life, his work and has once again made his controversial opinion of the pandemic clear.

In the advance that they have shown of the second episode of the talk, the singer has been openly denial and proud of being one.

“The truth is not known, it has not been wanted to know, because there is a plan devised so that it is not known. They are all going to fall one after the other: politicians, doctors, pharmacists … “, said Bosé, who also claimed to be” very informed. “

“The one who had not been informed is your brother-in-law who does not know who he works with, which is with Bill Gates,” he said.

What he did talk about in this first installment was his addictions. The artist has confessed that he has spent more than 20 years taking two grams of cocaine a day.

“I have come to consume almost two grams a day, plus smoking pot, ecstasy …”, he went on to say. Some addictions that he left “on the same day, at the same time, going up some stairs to a stage” and without any help because everything is in the head.

About her controversial statements about the pandemic, the well-known scientific communicator, Rocío Vidal, known in networks as La Gata de Schrodinger, has spoken on Twitter.

Vidal has made a comparison about Bosé’s addictions and his rejection of the vaccine that has far exceeded 13,000 likes and 2,500 shared in just over eight hours.

“Coca, by the spoonful. But keep that vaccine out of my sight, who knows what the fuck Kill Gates has put to kill us all & …

