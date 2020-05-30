After all that has happened with the release of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ movie, fans now want the original version of ‘Suicide Squad’ to come out. And according to the director of the ‘Yesterday cut’ it has been revealed that heThe film has a scene as dark as the feature film ‘Joker’.

‘Suicide Squad’ premiered in 2016 and was a disappointment to fans, and despite the fact that it didn’t go too badly at the box office, it received negative reviews from experts. So in the last few days the director of the film, David Ayer has revealed a lot of information about his original vision that he had for the feature film.

In his latest statement, the director has said that the ‘Yesterday cut’ is just as dark as Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ movie. Example of this, is that a few days ago reveiled that Jared Leto’s Joker version originally took Monster T’s lifeBy intimidating him into ending his own life.

Yesterday they began their comparison on their social networks by saying that a scene of the Joker and Harley Quinn was filmed, but the studio decided to cut it since it seemed too dark and they called the terrifying Joker. Later, Yesterday he continued saying that what was seen from ‘Suicide Squad’ was as if Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ had been filmed and then cut because it was too dark.

Imagine if Todd Phillips film The Joker was reshot and recut because it was too dark – This is EXACTLY what happened to Suicide Squad. Anyone who says my cut did not work owes me to say it directly to me. https://t.co/O1kcpsiOX4 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Another scene cut from the final version also featured the Joker with a burned face after the movie’s helicopter crash. So everything points to the Joker’s character being possibly the creepiest in ‘Suicide Squad’, and it is without a doubt the most affected of all the cuts. Yesterday he also said that most of Leto’s work as the Joker has not been seen by the public.

This was reshot because the tone was “too dark” – My first act was a normally constructed film. I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

At the time, it was known that Warner was not interested in Ayer’s vision of ‘Suicide Squad’, but that does not mean that fans will never see his vision. After all, with the release in 2021 of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, it is likely that many films can show their original idea to fans.