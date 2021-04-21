a satisfying Netflix fantasy

Most likely, readers of the Israeli-American writer Leigh Bardugo would throw the bells flying when they learned that the trilogy of Shadow and bone and the diptych Six of Ravens, his novels, were to become a Netflix series with the title of the first. What is not so clear is that they were happy to learn that their compatriot Eric Heisserer was in charge of the adaptation.

But not because his cinematographic career sucks especially, but because he is capable of offering us bad, regular or quite interesting scripts. He owns those from A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Origin (Samuel Bayer, 2010), Final Destination 5 (Steven Quale, 2011) and The Thing (Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., 2011). And then he directed the decent Desperate Hours (2013).

In the libretti of Never turn off the light (David F. Sandberg, 2016), The arrival (Denis Villeneuve, 2016), Extinction (Ben Young, 2018), Blind (Susanne Bier, 2018) and Bloodshot (Dave Wilson, 2020) also stamped his signature. Well, actually, for the third they didn’t give him credit. And yet, the magnetic film with which Villeneuve brought a curious tale by Ted Chiang (1998) to the big screen can be considered the most remarkable thing that Eric Heisserer has been involved in.

Even if you have Shadow and Bone, whose shot also doesn’t backfire at all. He may not hit his dramatic darts right in the center of the bullseye, but he must be recognized as orn decent entertainment with a few mysteries and twists of the most reasonable.

‘Shadow and bone’: dramatic solidity without wonders

This Netflix series uses a good number of narrative resources to tell its dark fantasy story in a nineteenth-century human world, from the voice-over and flashbacks to begin with, to the sidecuts and intense closings to follow. Eric Heisserer, the other writers and the filmmakers get the viewer to take her seriously.

Their dialogues are always useful, they have direction – a pity, Tarantino – and they do not weigh solemnity, his scenes are emotionally solid and its sporadic brutality does not displease in the least. The credibility of the characters in Shadow and Bones, on the other hand, cannot be doubted one bit, but none of them seem to show a chance of becoming our favorite.

The Netflix series itself is indisputably well done but not to marvel at any time. Its audiovisual composition is efficient, adequate in all sequences, and it just gives us some bragging.

Unknown faces and echoes on the soundtrack

On not a few occasions, Joseph Trapanese’s soundtrack, which has contributed scores for films such as Oblivion (Joseph Kosinski, 2013) or The Great Showman (Michael Gracey, 2017) and the Berlin Station series (Olen Steinhauer, 2016-2019), reminds us of the one that Hans Zimmer composed for both first parts of Sherlock Holmes (Guy Ritchie, 2009, 2011); and others, which Ramin Djawadi provided to Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019). Which is not negative because of the height of both, and there are truly inspired string fragments.

The cast has been nurtured by mostly unknown faces motley of Shadow and Bone, and all the actors are spotless. Starting with Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho) as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux (Morbius) as Malyen Oretsev and Ben Barnes (Westworld), the only identifiable one, who plays Alexander Kirigan, continuing with Freddy Carter (Pennyworth) as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman (Doctor Who) playing Inej Ghafa, Kit Young (The School for Good and Evil) as Jesper Fahey and ending with Danielle Galligan (Krypton) from Nina Zenik or the almost rookie Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar.

And, after the vibrant episode with which the season ends opening of this Netflix series, it is likely that we will see the faces of all of them in a second.

