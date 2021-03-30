A satellite that studies water can also monitor solar activity

New findings show that what was considered noise in the mission data SMOS (Soil Moisture and Ocean Salinity), are actually signs of solar activity, solar storms and mass ejections included, phenomena that can interfere or damage communication and navigation systems, such as radars or GPS.

Severe solar storms can even cause power outages on Earth. Therefore, understand and monitor the space weather it is important for early warnings and for taking precautionary measures.

The SMOS satellite, which has been mapping soil moisture and ocean salinity for decades, uses a interferometric radiometer operating at a frequency of 1.4 GHz in the microwave L range of the electromagnetic spectrum to capture images of “brightness temperature”.

These images correspond to the radiation emitted from the surface of the Earth, which scientists then use to obtain information about the humidity of the soil and the salinity of the sea.

The ‘noise’ of the Sun

But thanks to the wide field of view of the SMOS antenna, it also captures signals from the Sun, which generate ‘noise’ in the brightness temperature images, being eliminated during the image processing procedure.

However, scientists at the European Space Agency (ESA) began to wonder if these signals could help track solar activity. “And that is where the Space Meteorology Group of the University of Alcalá came to investigate,” he explains Manuel Flores placeholder image Soriano, member of the group and co-author of the study.

“We discovered that SMOS can detect solar radio bursts and even fainter variations in the Sun’s emissions,” he explains, “like the 11-year solar cycle. The solar radio bursts detected by brightness temperature signals are generally observed during eruptions that are associated with coronal mass ejections. We have also found a correlation between the amount of solar flux released at 1.4 Ghz and the velocity, the angular width and the kinetic energy of the coronal mass ejections ”.

The big advantage, explains Soriano Flowers, of SMOS regarding terrestrial radio telescopes is that the satellite “has the unique ability to observe the Sun continuously with full polarimetry, which makes it a promising instrument for monitoring solar interference that affects global satellite navigation systems such as GPS and Galielo, radar and wireless communications, and for solar coronal mass ejections ”.

Reference:

M. Flores-Soriano, C. Cid, R. Crapolicchio. “Validation of the SMOS Mission for Space Weather Operations: The Potential of Near Real-Time Solar Observation at 1.4 GHz”. Space Weather, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.