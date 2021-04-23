A Sant Jordi almost like the ones before

This Sant Jordi in a pandemic, the first to be celebrated in its day after having to postpone to summer in 2020 due to the pandemic, This Friday morning, April 23, is leaving a picture of illusion in the streets and squares of all Catalonia. Good weather accompanies a Diada in which citizens have taken over public space because there is “a lot of desire to finally celebrate something” when it has been more than a year since the Covid health crisis.

Barcelona has decentralized the book and rose festival and has enabled 11 perimeter spaces with capacity restrictions and security measures and distance through seven districts.

Despite the fact that there are delimited areas for the sale of books and roses and for author signatures in Les Corts, Sant Martí, Horta-Guinardó, Gràcia, Sant Andreu and Ciutat Vella, where most people accumulate is in the Eixample. Especially on Passeig de Gràcia at the height of Gran Via. There the queues to access the perimeter are more than half an hour. People wait patiently for their turn so they can go inside to look, buy and sign books.

The writer Javier Cercas and the singer-songwriter Pau Riba signing books this Sant Jordi.RB

In this section of Passeig de Gràcia there are the Byron, Edhasa, La Central and Llibres del Delicte bookstores. From 12 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Byron bookstore stop, the singer-songwriter Pau Riba has signed, presenting the book Història de l’Univers, by Males Herbes publishing house, and Javier Cercas, who signs copies of Independencia (Tusquets).

Javier Cercas greets his readers at the book signing of this Sant Jordi.

20minutos.es has spoken with the writer Javier Cercas, who has valued this Sant Jordi: “I am living it as always, happy, because it is an extraordinary, unique party, it is a small miracle. What happens is that, perhaps, we are not entirely aware of what we have. There is no party like this in the world. ”

As for holding A day in a pandemic, Cercas recognizes that “it limits it and makes it very special, but this is the feast of readers, who are the true protagonists of literature. Writers put half of the books, the other half is put by readers. ”

Day of “optimism”

Marc Moreno, editor of Llibres del Delicte and writer.RB

Very close to the stop where Cercas and Riba copies sign, is the stall of sale of the black novel publishing house Llibres del Delicte.

Marc Moreno, writer and editor, attends 20minutos.es and comments that, undoubtedly, “All the editors really wanted Sant Jordi to arrive, but so did the readers.” And he remarks that all the acts that are being carried out in the culture during the pandemic are being done “with head and safely” and that this Sant Jordi is not being an exception.

Long queues to access perimeter spaces

The booksellers and authors are “excited” to see how citizens patiently queue up to talk to them and to feel again that direct connection between readers and writers. That, despite the pandemic, they have the desire and the illusion of complying with the beautiful tradition of celebrating and giving books and roses. The sensations for some of the people with whom we have spoken is of “almost a normal Sant Jordi”.

Queues to enter this Sant Jordi to the perimeter area of ​​Passeig de Gràcia with Gran Via, in Barcelona.RB

The crowds are more waiting to enter the perimeter enclosure than inside it. And more people accumulate in the rose stalls than in the book stalls, since this year, due to the coronavirus, the points of sale on the corners and They can only be sold by authorized dealers.

This Sant Jordi is being the first popular festival that can be celebrated in the street in a community way since the pandemic appeared

Within the first perimeter area of ​​Sant Jordi in Passeig de Gràcia, there is capacity, the use of hydroalcoholic gel is required when entering and the inflow is separated from the outflow by fences so that people do not cross and maintain distances.

A couple celebrating Sant Jordi kisses with a mask on the Diada of 2021.

The booksellers (there are about 300 establishments in Barcelona) they do not value the collection so much (they expect to bill 60% of a normal Sant Jordi) as the recovery of the illusion and that this is the first popular festival that can be celebrated in the street in a community way since the pandemic appeared.

There are readers who they value that there are no accumulations of people from other Diades of the book and the rose, But on the other hand, there are others who precisely complain otherwise, about the large number of people in the perimeter areas and their surroundings despite the distancing measures by the Covid.

Barcelona shines this Friday, a holiday despite being a working day, one of the great successes of Sant Jordi. There was a desire to celebrate spring, the Diada, to occupy the stands of books and roses, the terraces, the streets, and enjoy a party that was necessary in a pandemic and that inject optimism to begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic.