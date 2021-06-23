A sanitary leaves Twitter of stone with the message she has received: “Having to put up with this”

A health worker vaccinates a woman in Vilafranca del Penedés, Barcelona, ​​with the Pfizer formula. (Photo: NURPHOTO VIA .)

The anesthesiologist and scientific communicator of the health field Elena Casado, who accumulates 30,000 followers, has left the entire Twitter speechless by sharing the unfortunate message she has received regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having to put up with this has no name,” he wrote, also attaching an image of that message.

In the text, the tweeter starts off strong: “You are very disgusting, you sold out motherfucker.” “My grandfather died in the middle of a pandemic at the hands of murderous psychopaths like you, who gave him a breath that he did not need to end up bursting his lungs,” he continues.

He tells him that in the middle of the pandemic, during the hardest moment, the health workers were “all in disguise doing little dances and quiet about everything that vaccines carry.

“How many people are dying to follow your advice that vaccines are safe?” He asks, before closing the message with a few last words.

“If you have children or if one day you intend to have them, know that they will come to a world in which you have been the protagonist so that they become slaves,” the tweeter concluded.

Casado has confessed in the response to another user that he has already reported this message to Twitter. However, as he has said, he has obtained the answer that “it violates their rules.”

The health company has received the support of colleagues in the profession and the rest of the users who follow it for its work.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

