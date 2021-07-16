A sanitary explodes on Facebook and dedicates a comb to the irresponsible

Two sanitary, in the Hospital Cruces de Bilbao. (Photo: H.Bilbao / Europa Press via .)

Spain is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus. Of course, less furious than the previous ones thanks to the vaccines. Health has notified this Thursday 27,688 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 41 deaths.

In addition, the accumulated incidence continues to skyrocket and has already reached 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Records that tripled in the 20 to 29 age group.

This situation has caused the viral reaction of the warden of the Andalusian Health System, Isabel Núñez, a worker in a Malaga hospital, whose post on Facebook addressed to those who do not comply with the anticovid measures has more than 2,000 shares since last Tuesday.

″ It’s for you! For the 600 that you decided to celebrate a two-day wedding with its corresponding spree and you are now collapsing the emergency. Of course, demanding “now” space and quick attention And for you, that the weekend bottle could not be wasted and you tell us that you are young and have to “LIVE”: Where do you leave the indomitable and adventurous spirit when you shit and whine with the first swab of the antigen test? ”, the health care provider began.

Núñez has told the story of a young woman who has just given birth and who has been intubated with her premature baby, also ill: “They are your collateral victims.”

Or the story of a 29-year-old library assistant, with a wife and children, who has entered the Covid plant. He also lamented that the toilets are “falling again like flies.”

“But it doesn’t matter, totally, as someone has told me tonight, the fault lies with the government, which has told them that they don’t even have to wear masks on the street. After 16 months of struggle we are back in full swing thanks to selfishness and human stupidity ”, he said bluntly.

Finally, attaching a photo of herself making a comb, she has sentenced: “But it does not matter for sure that they will be preparing another massive three-day wedding and planning the bottles and parties for the next weekend. Well, for once I’m going to park my education and I’m going to allow myself the gesture Fuck you! ”.

