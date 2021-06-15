A Sailboat Named Libertad: We love it!

A kind of remix, here and in China, this is a remix, for this reason, we want to present you this new version of this beautiful song that was released many years ago and that now has a modern touch but the romantic essence does not stop ringing . A Sailboat Called Libertad by José Luis Perales in collaboration with Carlos Rivera.

This song entitled, “A sailboat called freedom” was originally released in 1979, an original single by José Luis Perales, which at that time belonged to the album Tiempo de Invierno.

Years later it turns out that it was decided to do it in collaboration with Carlos Rivera, a very famous singer, very recognized internationally who has marked the era of avant-garde ballads that now comes to contribute his bit to make these songs known to the new generations with our classic and musical legacy, José Luis Perales.

This new version of the song by A Sailboat Called Libertad, premiered on May 6, and to this day it has more than 5 million views on YouTube “

We really love it, the video is very classic, minimalist but modern and tender at the same time, we can see José Luis Perales and Carlos Rivera together singing and interpreting this theme, there are some animations that surround their figures, and in fact we can to see both artists coexisting behind the scenes in a very natural way, living behind the scenes of the official video clip of Un Velero Llamado Libertad.

I don’t know about you but I love this song! What a beautiful way the truth of making old songs known to the new generations, because they are lyrics that really have a lot of message! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFL1NdCDdlM