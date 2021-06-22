A saga that has marked Vin Diesel

THE ANGELS.

Neither so fast nor so furious, Vin Diesel confirmed that the ninth film of Fast and Furious will not be the end of the saga and announced that two more films will be filmed. And to spread the passion for action, invite you to return to a real movie theater … fast and furious

“It is something special and unique when the public has just finished watching a film and is already looking for the release date of the next one. It is the fervor of the fans that the saga has achieved, ”he says.

“We are not very shy about giving them what they want either. For the same reason, for the ninth chapter we managed to reunite all the characters of the first version, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary. That is already quite special, ”he said excitedly.

“Fast and Furious was always that special style of family cinema, which can be seen from any corner of the world.”

When talking about anecdotes from Fast and Furious, one comes to mind that he lived in Mexico with Paul Walker, who was his friend and who passed away in 2013.

“Fast and Furious was going to be released and we were at the airport in Mexico. With Paul (Walker) we were sitting on the floor, ready to board the flight. We had traveled for some MTV. I remember Paul coming up to me and saying, ‘Soak up all of this. And I asked him ‘what ?, he replied,’ absorb how people pass over us, almost kicking our luggage, without paying any attention to us’. I asked ‘why?’ and he said ‘because after this movie comes out, our anonymity is also going to go away.’ It is the best way to show what we were about to live. It’s ironic because people always ask me about the best memories and they are the ones that everyone saw in the cinema, because everything that happened behind the scenes always contributed to the filming. Of course, the worst thing was losing a brother like Paul Walker, in the middle of filming. I do not know if one day I will be able

articulate it. But it is the worst tragedy of my life.

With the real name of Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel was born on July 18, 1967 together with twin brother Paul, never having met his biological father. And although his mother Delora is an astrologer, they never imagined the successful future that awaited him. Acting was always part of his life, since at the age of 7 he already acted in the plays directed by his adoptive father, Irving H. Vincent. He had even adopted the stage name Vin Diesel when he entered Hunter College, although after three years, he decided to move to Hollywood to seek a better future as an actor. In the first version of Fast and Furious he charged no less than two million dollars, but by the seventh production he was already charging ten times more. And having received 20 million dollars in advance to film the ninth.

“It is a production that seeks to reunite the family, beyond the fact that there is no other film that has an audience that has followed us for 20 years.

“On the set I get serious, because I think that in the cinema, every second is a new opportunity to find a miracle. And you always have to be as well prepared as possible. ”

Wrestling star John Cena joins the film as Vin Diesel’s brother. And although it is thought that he came to replace Dwayne

Johnson The Rock actually became the star of his own version of Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham.

“We were very lucky to get John Cena. As everyone knows, I am quite multicultural and not just anyone can pass for my brother and he does it very well.

He talks about his family that he has formed with Paloma Jiménez and her three children. “I started this saga with very little confidence that I could start my own family. I was so dedicated to the difficult task of acting that I thought I was not going to be able to have a family. Something very similar to my character.

“The irony is that he is also going to be a great father, when no one could have seen him as a great father. And that implies that a complete circle was fulfilled ”.

He assures that the pandemic has made him reflect and analyze what was going through his life and his new perspective to be a better human being.