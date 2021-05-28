A safe was found, he opens it 5 years later and you will not believe what was inside

Many people come to envy those who brag on their social networks about their good luck, such as those who have found and become creditors of a real treasure by chance.

That is what an Australian named Pat Stevenson had apparently found, who in a matter of minutes became one of the most envied beings on the planet who has received the most ridicule.

It turns out that a few days ago, one of his friends named Christiaan Van Vuuren, who owns a Twitter account under the name @ChristiaanVanV shared Pat’s story, about a “treasure” that he found a few years ago and just decided to open it, taking the fiasco of his life.

It turns out that 5 years ago, Pat found a safe, which was buried for a long time.

Its discoverer took all this time to decide to open it and finally, a few days ago, he got down to work, took an electric saw and decided to remove the metal cover, without ever imagining what he would find inside it.

A friend of mine found a locked safe buried underground 5 years ago. For 5 years there has been anticipation over what might be inside it. Today, he finally opened that safe, and within it, was a single XXX condom… As in a branded condom, from the 2002 movie staring Vin Diesel! pic.twitter.com/b0WbEy58hE – Christiaan Van Vuuren (@ChristiaanVanV) May 26, 2021

If you thought there might be a lot of money or jewelry, we regret to tell you that it was not, because what Pat discovered has left more than one with their mouths open.

It turns out that all these years, the safe kept, nothing more and nothing less than a condom with the mark of the 2002 movie xXx, starring Vin Diesel.

Is it still good right? pic.twitter.com/H2GBfTlcHE – Pat Stevenson (@patstevophoto) May 26, 2021

Upon discovering the condom, Christiaan asked Stevenson why he waited 5 years to open the safe, to which he spontaneously replied, “I couldn’t be more screwed up.”

As expected, the mockery of Twitter users did not wait.

You are interested in:

6-year-old boy helps solve mysterious South Carolina robbery 8 years ago

He bought a deposit for $ 500 and found more than $ 7 million inside