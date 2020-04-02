It is important not to underestimate the influence of racing video games on our car culture. For a time now, they have become the gateway for the youngest to this world. A way to explore the fascination of the engine before you are of legal driving age, and thus fuel that fire.

The case at hand is closely related, since a Russian filmmaker has created a car chase through the streets of St. Petersburg faithful to the aesthetics of Need For Speed: Most Wanted, one of the titles of the acclaimed video game saga. And the result is most realistic.

The game was released in 2005, although it did get a second release in 2012. In both cases, an open world that the player must explore while facing races against other cars and police chases. More or less the same as we found in the new YouTube video.

The star car of the production is a BMW M3 GT3 E46, which takes the roads of mother Russia with its 450 horsepower. On his way there is a Ford Mustang GT, one of the police, a Lancer Evolution VIII, a Mazda RX-8, a Porsche Cayman, a Toyota Supra and a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The video begins with a recreation of the video game menu, which serves as a link to the first urban race. In it, the BMW twists a Cayman, an RX-8 and a Supra to score the first victory of this production before embarking on a free journey.

When he is on a secondary road, he stumbles upon a police undercover Ford Mustang, which serves as the liaison for a chase from which he successfully escapes. All to get to the second race, which wins again to finally crown itself.

The filmmaker remarks at the end of the video that everything was recorded on closed roads and that he played with the speed of the frames to give the impression of speed, although we understand that you could already assume that.

