A Russian film will be the first to be filmed in space | Tec Review

The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced its scheduled trips to the International Space Station (ISS) in October and December, respectively.

In the first he will send to the actress Yuliya Peresild and to director Klim Shipenko, who will record the first fiction film shot in space.

“The departure of the expedition is scheduled for October 5, 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome, aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, “Roscosmos said in a statement.

More on the future of private space travel

“The Challenge”, the Russian film will be the first to be filmed in space

The film, directed by Shipenko already has the provisional title of The Challenge and will be a “Space drama”, although at the moment there are no details about the history of the film and the role that Peresild will have.

Shipenko’s project, who is the author of titles such as Kholop, Salyut-7, and Text, will be co-produced by Dmitri Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency.

The second scheduled flight to the ISS will be on December 8 to take Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano as tourists, on a 12-day trip, for which the crew training will begin in June.

This Japanese billionaire envisioned eight people accompanying him on a space tourism trip around the Moon, scheduled for 2023 with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, which in November 2020 recorded the first flight in the history of a spacecraft system. NASA certified commercial human spacecraft.

“I’m very curious about what life is like in spaceSo I plan to discover it for myself and share it with the world through my YouTube channel, ”Yusaku Maezawa commented in a Space Adventures statement.

The future: private trips to space

The race for space tourism is already a possibility, anyone with enough money can now leave Earth.

Earlier this month Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin began an online, open auction for suborbital sightseeing tickets on its New Shepard spacecraft, which could fly its first crew of astronauts into space on July 20.

Thus, Roscosmos resumes tourist expeditions to the ISS in a context of more competition from companies with permits to leave Earth, such as SpaceX, Virgin Galatic and Blue Origin. (With information from AFP)

