A runaway rocket is approaching Earth

A space rocket, used to deliver some of the pieces of the future Chinese space station, it’s found out of control on his journey back to Earth. Normally these types of ships burn when crossing the atmosphere and, in the event that entire fragments remain, trajectory calculations are carried out so that they fall into the ocean. But this time it is not known where it will happen.

Therefore, scientists are very attentive and hope to be able to give more information about their fate in the next hours. In any case, they have also called for calm, assuring that it is most likely that equally fall into the sea. After all, the oceans are the ones that occupy the largest area of ​​our planet.

An uncontrolled space rocket

The Serie As dead as me, 2003, caused great fear about the possible impact of objects of human creation from space. In it, a girl was crushed to death by a toilet seat on the International Space Station.

In its day, a similar rocket damaged buildings in the Ivory Coast

Therefore, those who once saw it now look at the sky scared by the news of the out-of-control trip of this Chinese space rocket, called Long March 5B.

Scientists studying the case believe that being a very heavy object, 22 tons, fragments could be generated that do not burn on their re-entry into the atmosphere. If these landed in populated areas, they could cause material or even human damage. It is possible, but extremely unlikely.

Even so, scientists from the Space Control Squad number 18 of the United States are monitoring this reentry. At the moment, it is known that it flies to 27,600 kilometers per hour and that the landing will probably occur between May 8 and 12. Since most of the planet is covered in water, it is most likely that you will fall into it. But if not, it could cause dangerous situations. In fact, as he has told The Guardian Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, the last time a rocket like this was launched, several metal rods on its return to Earth caused damage to buildings in Ivory Coast.

Where will it land?

Given their trajectory, it is believed that the impact could occur at any point in an area to the north of which they are located. Madrid, New York and Beijing. On the other hand, to the south, are southern Chile and the city of Wellington, in New Zealand.

But don’t panic. As McDowell has also explained, once the exact day of arrival is clear, scientists will be able to predict the location with a time of 6 hours, enough to carry out evacuations if necessary. We can be calm.

