A rumor indicates who played Green Lantern (John Stewart) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% added several characters who were eliminated in Justice League – 41%, by Joss Whedon for the simple fact that they were linked to the plans that the director had for the next two films of his trilogy; in other words, with its snyderverse, which everything seems to indicate that we will no longer see. The most prominent of them all was Darkseid. His presence allows us to understand perfectly what is at risk in case the protagonists fail and makes the entire narrative arc of Steppenwolf make much more sense because we already know what prompted him to travel to Earth and what he had to lose if he failed. your mission.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Something very striking is that several of these characters that were eliminated and that we could see in the Snyder Cut were played by actors of color: Ryan Choi (Ryan Zheng), Elinore Stone (Karen Bryson), Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) and Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix), We must remember that the conflict that Ray Fisher has had with several members of DC Films, including Whedon, is for racial reasons. In fact, it has even said that the disappearance of all these actors was intentional on the part of the study. It is undeniable that Zack Snyder’s version of League of Justice It is a much more diverse film, in the racial section, than the one we saw in theaters in 2017.

As we have already reported, these days Zack snyder revealed, in an interview with Esquire, that there is another character of color that the studio did not allow him to include in the Snyder Cut: Green Lantern John Stewart:

Also reads: Warner forced Zack Snyder to remove Green Lantern and they wanted him to remove Darkseid from the Snyder Cut

They asked me, when they saw the movie and realized that I had put [a Linterna Verde], to remove it. So I told them that I was going to quit if they tried to remove it. But I felt bad. The truth is that I did not want the fans to not have his film just because of the position I was thinking of taking. The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was also part of the matter. I didn’t want to remove a person of color from the movie. I wasn’t going to do it, but I felt like it was nice to have Harry Lennix playing Martian Manhunter at the end.

We missed having this Green Lantern, who is not a comic book reader probably remembers him from the cartoon Justice league (2002-2004), but instead we could have Martian Manhunter.

Now the FandomWire page says that his trusted informants have revealed to him who would have played this character in the scene that Snyder was forced to eliminate: Trevante Rhodes. This actor is much better known for starring in Luz de Luna – 98% and their roles in films such as Bird Box: A Ciegas – 66%, El Predadador – 41% and recently in The United States vs. Billie Holiday – 60%.

Unfortunately this is information that has not been confirmed. At the moment we have no way of knowing if it is true or not. What we do know is that already in 2017 there was a rumor that he was going to play the character in the original plans he had. Zack snyder for League of Justice and then it was said out there that he was a candidate to play him in the movie Green Lantern Corps, which is planned as a reboot of the franchise, after the terrible Green Lantern – 26% starring Ryan Reynolds. In that period MTV News asked Rhodes if any of this was true to which he replied, with a certain smile:

I do not know

Most likely, this rumor is an extension of what has already been said since then. Let’s hope that in the next few days a revelation will be made, if there is no confidentiality agreement that prevents it, of who played the character in that scene that Warnes prevented us from seeing.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder’s Justice League to have a limited theatrical release