A ruling in Catalonia exposes the personal data of citizens

The Health Department of the Generalitat of Catalonia has confirmed that the self-appointment website for the vaccine has suffered a security breach, leaving data of previously registered citizens exposed. The web is one of the available ways to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The necessary information to make an appointment includes: ID, names and surnames, telephone number or email address.

The security breach has been discovered by the community of hackers called “Team Rocket”, who did not hesitate to communicate the problem to the Generalitat, according to ElDiario.es. At the moment, the number of citizens affected by this ruling is unknown.

At the moment, there is no evidence that personal data (name, surname and ID) have been stolen by third parties. They also emphasize that no medical data has been compromised. The self-citation website for the vaccine in Catalonia asks for data that is minimally necessary so that users can be cited. “The incident is being analyzed with the Cyberseguretat Agency. The data has been exposed, but we have no evidence of its usurpation,” confirms the Generalitat’s Health Department.

The gap in the self-appointment website for the vaccine in Catalonia is already closed

Source: ElDiario.es.

Salut has confirmed to the aforementioned source that the gap is already closed. The Generalitat has communicated the security breach of the self-appointment website of Catalonia to the Catalan Data Protection Authority. They also comment that the causes are being investigated and improvements and controls are being sought to “minimize computer security risks.” The website continues to operate. Therefore, those citizens who reside in Catalonia and have not yet received the first dose can make an appointment through the VacunaCovidSalut website. Salut will send an SMS with the appointment for the second dose.

Just a few days ago, a security breach in the Health Concierge of the Community of Madrid, exposed the data from more than 100,000 citizens. The security breach occurred, as in Catalonia, through the Autocita website that the Community of Madrid has enabled for its citizens. According to Telemadrid, the data included information on the inoculation of the vaccine, including the arm where the dose was received or the name of the health worker in charge of administering it. Hours later, the Community of Madrid said it was a hoax.

Also in Ezanime.net