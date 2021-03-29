A “rugged” Apple Watch could be on the way

Some time ago I said that my relationship with the Apple Watch ended, very abruptly, when, crossing the security control of an airport, I had to take it off on the run and, instead of landing softly on the tray destined for that purpose, it crashed into a ground that proved to be considerably harder than my smartwatch. I spent the more than 10 hours of the flight cursing not having cleared said control half an hour before, so as not to have gone in such a hurry.

This happened in the summer of 2019, and since then I have confirmed that although I liked having a smartwatch, I do not miss it even a tenth of what I thought when my Apple Watch broke, although I must also admit that, when I see the latest improvements introduced both in it and other recently presented models, I feel a certain temptation again, I think again that it would be nice to have the notifications at the flip of the wrist.

Now, and precisely after this experience, one aspect that I pay special attention to, and that would be decisive in the event that I decided to buy one, is its resistance. And be careful, I understand that the devices can be broken, I do not blame the Apple Watch for the blow, it was the fault of the rush and mine, but that does not mean that I would have loved it to be more resistant and, therefore, check that the device was successful from that blow.

That is why the information published by Bloomberg seems so interesting to me and, if confirmed, a success on the part of those from Cupertino. And, as we can read in said report, Apple would be working on an off-road version of the Apple Watch. And when I say off-road I mean what is commonly called “rugged”, that is, considerably more resistant to shocks, other incidents and harsher environmental conditions than usual.

The source of this information is Mark Gurman, a leading Apple forecaster with a long track record of hits. Citing unidentified Apple sources, Gurman argues that The off-road Apple Watch wouldn’t replace existing Apple Watch modelsRather, it would be presented as a special edition, designed to be more resistant and therefore suitable for more extreme environments and activities, such as some sports activities where the conventional model is not strong enough.

According to Bloomberg data, the outward appearance of the off-road Apple Watch could be reminiscent of the Casio G-Shock (I’m talking about its external appearance, not its functions, of course), and this fits quite well due to its rubber exterior, similar to what we can find in resistant smartwatches from other manufacturers, such as Garmin, which have been designed with the focus on the resistance and that, today, are the main option for people who practice sports such as mountain biking, climbing, etc.

We will still have to wait a while, yes, to have official confirmation, and that is that the off-road Apple Watch would not be presented and the market would arrive until the end of this year or the beginning of next year. In the absence of knowing what phase this project is in, and if Apple maintains last year’s agenda, it is possible that the Time Flies event of last September will be repeated this year and, this time, there will be not two but three versions Apple Watch to see the light.