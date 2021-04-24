A rugby player dies at the age of 34 in the middle of the game in Valencia

A 34-year-old Denia Babarians Marina Alta, AV player He died this Saturday during the match that faced Inter Alzira, of the second territorial category, which was played in the Alzira Rugby field (Valencia).

As reported to Europa Press by the Valencian Community Rugby Federation (FCRV), the player began to feel ill at one point during the match and approached the band where, after a few minutes, he was unconscious.

Attempts to resuscitate the medical services that came to the sports complex they could not prevent death, has specified the FCRV.

“From the FRCV we want to send a big hug to the family and the entire Denia team in these tough times,” added the federative entity in a statement.