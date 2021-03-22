A Royal Enfield fan makes a wooden replica of the Bullet

Imagine that you love your Royal Enfield Bullet and you like to work with your hands. You could spend your free time modifying and improving your motorcycle or doing like Jidhin Karulai, an electrician from Kerala, India.

Our protagonist loves his bike so much that he built one from scratch, entirely out of wood. Did we mention that this magnificent model is 1: 1 scale?



Kerala is known the world over for its famous teak forests, so naturally Karulai incorporated local wood into his personal creation. However, he also used other types of wood so that everything was exactly as he wanted.

In total, the electrician spent around two years carrying out this magnificent work, as the news outlet News 18 tells us. Besides skill, you have to have perseverance to finish this type of work …

The level of detail that Karulai achieved with this replica is absolutely fantastic. He also used different techniques to achieve the best possible result. So, for example, he polished the headlight and turn signals to make them bright and reflective. The license plate on the front fork, just below the headlight, is also a nice touch.

Everything is exactly where it should be, including the wiring, horns, starter, and tank badges. The side covers, the exhaust, the rims, the tires, the rear shocks and the cylinder head are also striking when taking a look at this bike.

Even if we look at it from the side, a small wooden drive chain can be seen. What a ‘work’ for this Indian fan, don’t you think?

Although we know that Karulai took about two years to complete this project, we have no idea if the processes of carving and sanding the pieces are also included in that time. However, we are glad that you have shared this beautiful creation with the world. It is a fantastic work of art on a motorcycle, of which you should be proud.