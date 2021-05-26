A Royal Caribbean cruise will be the first on a test trip in the US – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Royal Caribbean will be able to operate test cruises from South Florida beginning in June after receiving approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an important step in resuming travel outside of the capital. cruise ship of the country.

“After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today’s approval of our simulated cruises is the last promising step on our journey to return to sailing in the US,” Royal Caribbean International said in a statement Tuesday. “We look forward to welcoming our crew, loyal guests and fans from around the world this summer.”

Volunteer passengers will sail the company’s Freedom of the Seas ship for the simulated cruises from PortMiami, the Miami Herald reported.

The simulated cruises are being conducted to test whether ships can safely navigate and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Per CDC guidelines, each practice cruise will last two to seven days and must have enough passengers to cover at least 10% of the ship’s capacity. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

The ship operator must tell passengers that they are simulating untested safety measures “and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity,” the CDC guidelines state.

Cruise ships would change the way they operate to ensure the safety of their passengers, this could include changes to their food services.

Passengers should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before and after the trip, and at least 75% should be screened at the end.

Ships must complete at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, though operators will be able to avoid the requirement by attesting that 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are vaccinated, the officials said. CDC.

Cruise lines have been banned from sailing in US waters or stopping at US ports since March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is suing the federal government over the CDC’s no-sail order. The lawsuit is in mediation and is expected to be resolved next month.

Florida is the cruise capital of the country with three of the busiest ports in the world: Miami, Port Canaveral near the Kennedy Space Center, and Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale. The cruise industry generates billions for the economy and employs tens of thousands of Floridians.