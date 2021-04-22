A round of golf ends in a shooting and a suicide after an argument

The Legacy Golf Club from Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) experienced a tragic episode last Sunday. What appeared to be a peaceful round of golf ended up becoming a shooting, according to several US media, between two men, one 52 years old and the other 51. The latter would end up committing suicide after the incident.

It all started with a fight between the two. Tension mounted and the Henderson Police and Fire Departments were notified from a residence near the golf club. Upon arriving at the scene, the authorities found the 52-year-old man seriously wounded by a bullet. A few meters from him lay the body of the 51-year-old, suspected of shooting the other, with a self-inflicted wound.

The most plausible hypothesis that is considered in the investigation is that, as a result of the discussion, the 51-year-old man shot the other and after this he committed suicide.

A man suspected of shooting another man Sunday following an argument at a Henderson golf course later took his own life, police said. #RJNowhttps: //t.co/aRrJFlaaX6 – Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) April 19, 2021

Fortunately, there is no fear for the life of the 52-year-old man who was immediately taken to the city hospital in a serious condition. The survivor of this violent incident is recovering and is expected not to suffer any kind of sequelae. What must have been a quiet afternoon of golf ended in tragedy at this Las Vegas club.

