A-Rod and Lindsay Shookus’ Relationship Explained

The internet had a momentary meltdown yesterday due to news that Alex Rodriguez was seen chilling with Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Which is obviously wild considering Jennifer Lopez is currently dating Ben Affleck.

A-Rod was seen sitting next to Lindsay at her Hamptons birthday party in a video posted by Page Six, but calm down: they’re just friends. At least according to A-Rod’s rep who told the outlet “There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years. “

As a reminder, lol, Ben and Lindsay dated from 2017 to 2019 (on and off!), While J.Lo and A-Rod recently ended their engagement. THEN Ben and J.Lo got back together, and now … here we are! Oh, and on top of all this, Page Six reports that A-Rod rented a new mansion in the Hamptons super close to J.Lo’s place, and he was just seen dining in the area with a “attractive brunette.” As a source told the outlet “Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick Silva. A very attractive brunette at his table turned some heads at the packed restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend. ” Which, again, nope! Turns out she’s his business partner Liz Cohen.

Truly, this has been a ride.

