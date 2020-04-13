Animal Crossing: New Horizons has introduced DIY projects so players can build endless recipes of objects of all kinds, as well as tools and other useful. Mind you, and we love all of this … but Nintendo could already have been for the work of making things easier for us. And it is not that it involves some kind of difficulty, but it is true that, when building certain projects, this work can be done a bit quite heavy.

Let’s take as an example what is making the protagonist of this story nonstop: baits for fishing. With each Japanese clam, which is already lazy to collect some players, you can create a bait, swallowing the animation of our character along the way, making the creation process. In other video games that also have the option of making objects, this process usually ends the moment you press the button, even offering the possibility of creating dozens at a time. Sure, this is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, another story, wow.

Create a robot to swallow the animations of the creation process

But of course, the same thing you have better things to do than watch that animation all the time, beyond desperately pounding the buttons to see if you can get it to finish earlier (yes, you can speed up a little, but not much). A solution is the one you will see in this video, from a Reddit user who has decided to create a simple robot by means of a motor and some special parts printed with a 3D printer (for attachment to Nintendo Switch and “the push button”), an arduino board and some additional parts (you have the list with everything you need and instructions on the popular website Thingiverse). Complicated? It can, but it works.

My 3D-printed robot for crafting in Animal Crossing. Makes 1 fish bait every 12 seconds! from NintendoSwitch

Thanks to this invention, which is nothing but a rudimentary push button robot, you can build a fishing bait every 12 seconds. Well, it’s still not fast, but imagine going to do other things while making this resource, or any other, and come back with an entire inventory already done. What sounds good? Well, be careful! you don’t have to make robots for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to get it, Because with if you have a remote that has the function of “autofire” (repeated button presses), if you press and hold button A “with something”, you will get exactly the same. Ok, it doesn’t have the same glamor as saying “I’ve built a robot that helps me in Animal Crossing”, but the result is the same!

