A robot allows communication between quarantined people and their families

How does this procedure work?

To use this service, a family member or friend of the isolated or quarantined person reserves an hour for a video call, all through a very simple web interface. The robot is able to start autonomously, and, according to protocol, goes to the counter to be disinfected. Then you go to the room and start the video call at the scheduled time. When this is finished, it returns to the area where it is disinfected, and finally passes to its resting place.

The robot has a height of just over one meter. It has a cylindrical or pedestal-shaped body and has a simple expressive capacity, audiovisual communication capacity and can move autonomously in common scenarios typical of our daily lives.

But it also has other very interesting functions. For example, you might be able to announce daily events in common areas of nursing homes, in the same way that a “town crier” would, or even offer seniors the ability to share and view photos.