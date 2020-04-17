The next Mazda 6 will have a spectacular performance that will put it at the level of a BMW thanks to its novel mechanical proposal

Given the great success of SUV, sedans have lost ground in the automotive world, therefore, several companies cars They have made the decision to make modifications to their models to continue competing in the market and thus adjust to customer requirements.

Such is the case of the next generation of the Mazda 6 Although it will not become an SUV, it will adopt a coupe style that will be reinforced with a high-performance mechanical proposal, in addition to adopting a completely new rear-wheel drive platform and longitudinal engine to include an inline six-cylinder block among its options. just like it does BMW.

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept.

Credit: Courtesy Mazda.

According to the Motorpasion portal, Mazda is working on a six-cylinder variant of his engine SKYACTIV-X, supported by a 48 V microhybrid system, with power around 350 hp. The development would be carried out in collaboration with Toyota, who seeks to implement such a propeller in their Lexus IS and RC models.

Aesthetically, the new Mazda 6 will take as a reference the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept, a prototype presented at the Tokyo Auto Show a couple of years ago. The front would be long and with sharper features, while the silhouette will flirt with the style of a coupe, without leaving the rear doors.

If this project is carried out, Mazda It would go one step further towards its differentiation strategy with respect to the rest of the volume brands, aiming at a premium product, something that can already be seen in the good finishes inside the vehicles of the Japanese brand and that have characterized the most recent launches. Recent Mazda.

Its launch is scheduled for 2022, although the situation stemming from the pandemic could have postponed its launch, as has already happened with other brands.

