A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse and other unmissable astronomical phenomena in June

An eclipse that will darken the sky creating a ‘ring of fire’, the last Supermoon and more: these are the astronomical phenomena of June.

The arrival of the sixth month of the year brings with it unique astronomical phenomena. And although the annular eclipse of the Sun will be the main protagonist of June, the end of the month will be the last opportunity to enjoy a Super moon and an unbeatable moment to observe the two gas giants of the Solar System:

Annular Solar Eclipse (June 10)

Photo: .

Of all the astronomical phenomena, the most spectacular of the month will arrive on the morning of June 10: the Moon will get in the way between the Sun and the Earth, but because our natural satellite will be in apogee (the furthest point of its orbit with respect to the Earth), it will not completely cover the circumference of the Sun and instead, it will show a ‘ring of Fire’ in the sky for a few minutes.

This phenomenon will be visible only in the more boreal localities of Canada, Greenland and Russia; However, both NASA and other space agencies and astronomical institutions will make transmissions to follow step by step the annular eclipse of the Sun on June 10.

Summer Solstice (June 21)

Photo: .

The June solstice marks the arrival of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the onset of winter in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, it will happen exactly at 10:31 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on June 20 And although it may be imperceptible, at this time of year the Sun will position itself at the zenith at noon.

With 14 hours and 15 minutes of sunlight, June 20 will be the longest day of the whole year, a trend that grows during the spring and reaches its maximum at the solstice, and then descends to the minimum with the arrival of winter.

It may interest you: Mystery solved: did the tardigrades that traveled in the Israeli ship that crashed on the Moon survive?

Supermoon (June 24)

Photo: .

The last Supermoon of the year (the time when the full Moon coincides with the perigee, the closest point in the orbit of our natural satellite with respect to the Earth) will arrive on June 24, not to return until 2022.

On June 23, the Moon will be a little closer than usual to our planet: located about 359,959 kilometers from Earth (unlike the 384,400 kilometers that separate us on average), the difference in size and brightness will be almost imperceptible to the human eye.

Jupiter and Saturn (all month)

Photo: .

After the conjunction that they starred in at the end of December 2020, the two most spectacular planets to observe in the Solar System will once again tour the celestial vault together during the early mornings of the entire month.

The two gas giants will appear in the east during the wee hours of the morning at the beginning of the month, earlier and earlier as June draws to a close. A basic telescope is enough to observe the rings of Saturn or the Great Red Spot of Jupiter and its Galilean satellites.

Now read:

NASA announces its return to Venus with two new missions: DAVINCI + and VERITAS

How many colors can you see the Moon? Find out with this NASA image