A rider with a red cape, helmet and camera circulates through an avenue in A Coruña

A rider with red cape and helmet equipped with a camera, he circulated through an avenue in A Coruña to the surprise of several people who recorded videos and spread them on social networks.

The man on a white horse dressed in a voluminous and visible red cape hiding his face under a helmet that made it difficult to identify him, walked briskly along a section of the road. Alfonso Molina avenue, according to witnesses.

The rider rode for several minutes through the central lane of the aforementioned avenue, as can be seen in a video, recorded by an unidentified motorist.

During its journey, it generated retentions of vehicle traffic and slow circulation along the avenue in the direction of AC-11 in Perillo, where a Civil Guard patrol intercepted him, as shown in a video recorded by a witness from a car and disclosed on social networks.

The Civil Guard has confirmed that the rider who appears in those images was identified and escorted in order to avoid causing an accident.

However, it was not sanctioned because in an interurban area riding a horse is possible and there is no reason to fine you, although yes in the case of infringing traffic regulations.

Police sources have confirmed that it is a person who has already ridden on roads on other occasions in the last two weeks on horseback, sometimes dressed as a cowboy.

Civil Guard sources have explained that, except for a motorway, highway or within the urban area, where you cannot ride a horse, sIt is possible to do it on interurban roads although in the nearest lane to the right and towards your destination.