A Ricky Rubio from another galaxy leads a great victory

In a sensational meeting of a Ricky Rubio who scored 19 of his 23 points after the break, Spain achieved a victory of enormous prestige against France in the surroundings of Paris by 79-87.

FRANCE, 79

(20 + 16 + 21 + 22): Andrew Albicy (2), Nando de Colo (9), Evans Fournier (15), Guerschon Yabusele (9), Moustapha Fall (6) -starting five-, Frank Ntilikina (13) , Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (4), Nicolas Batum (7), Vincent Poirier (2), Rudy Gobert (12) and Isaïa Cordinier.

SPAIN, 87

(23 + 22 + 14 + 28): Ricky Rubio (23), Alberto Abalde (3), Rudy Fernández (3), Víctor Claver (4), Marc Gasol (2) -starting five-, Xabi López-Arostegui, Sergio Rodríguez (13), Darío Brizuela (11), Carlos Alocén, Willy Hernangómez (16), Usman Garuba, Pierre Oriola (2) and Sergio Llull (10).

After Thursday’s victory in Malaga by 86-77 and after the enormous ‘stick’ that the confirmation that Juancho Hernangómez will miss the Games from Tokyo, the stake was really complicated.

And it is that France was not willing to suffer a new defeat, this time as a local. For this reason, Vincent Collet raised a very physical match, with the Real Madrid player Yabusele and the unstoppable Gobert as main references.

The Gauls took the first important income with six points from the Baskonista Fall and five of the referred Yabusele (13-6), but Spain reacted led by the five points in a row scored by a great Sergio Rodríguez (17-13).

There Willy Hernangómez emerged to show once again that he must be one of the great Spanish references in the Games and, with three baskets in a row, he balanced the score at the end of the first quarter by taking it out after knowing that he will not be able to have his brother by his side (23-23).

Marc Gasol did not have his day in offensive tasks

The second quarter of the team led by Sergio Scariolo was extraordinary. With an unstoppable Willy Hernangómez and an intense Ricky Rubio in the direction, Spain took the lead (27-31). And Darío Brizuela culminated those good minutes with two triples in a row that shot the bronze medalists in the past Games (31-41). And at rest, 36-45.

The third quarter was not so good for Spanish interests. Ntilikina showed his quality with seven points in a row to place the game in a handkerchief (47-48) and Yabusele took care of the rest with a triple and a basket after an offensive rebound (53-32 at 2:20 at the end of the quarter).

Gobert also began to appear (57-59 in the absence of the last 10 minutes) and the gigantic NBA pivot seemed to set the game for the ‘bleus’, who took a four-point lead taking advantage of the fact that Pau Gasol was resting on Spanish soil (66-62).

Rudy Gobert was a nightmare after the break

However, Spain reacted led by a sensational Ricky Rubio who turned the scoreboard from the free kick (68-70 in the absence of 3:47) and El Masnou’s insisted in the same way (68-72 in the absence of 2:50).

Not happy with it, an excellent Rubio scored another two triples plus a basket of two to leave the friendly almost sentenced to 49 seconds from time (79-84). The Catalan was the great protagonist of a magnificent triumph (79-87).