Take advantage of Days of Play to meet some of the most imposing characters that have gone through PS4.

How many good stories have thegreat PlayStation exclusive video gamesthroughout the years? The Days of Play promotion has begun with offers tailored to all players, making it an ideal time to meet some of the heroes who have defined the generation of PS4 at the gates of the expected PlayStation 5.

Beyond the playable keys and the success of the proposals of the main studies ofSony, it is its protagonists who end up raising the brand games to a new level. Ready to know and remember your adventures? Remember you have until8 of Juneto get hold of PlayStation offers and discounts in physical stores. The promotion will continue in the digital territory of thePlayStation Store June 3-17, with different promotions in games, services andPS VR.

Tell us which have been your favorites in recent years and the reasons why they have marked an essential generation for the history of PlayStation. We begin!

Of all that has been released in recent months, few video games have had a significance or depthso intimatelike Death Stranding and its protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges. It is not his unique abilities that lead him to become a unique hero; It is his ability to survive that allows him to survive the difficulties of a world that seems committed to leaving no trace of humanity. At first he is reluctant to collaborate, and although he has every reason to show his disagreement with his role in the world devised byHideo Kojima, ends up taking the most important task in the game: connecting America.

Sam is the personification of a hero who must travel in an authentic odyssey to reconnect a world that, beyond the chiral network, is deeply disconnected. Reality has ended by turning its back on humanity, and Sam is the hope of what remains of America, giving birth to its inhabitants and making them see that there is hope despite misery. Her instinct to protect BB ends up turning her relationship intoone of the most precious linkswhich has generated a PS4 video game. Without a doubt, one of themost unique and special charactersthat we have been able to meet at the controls of a DualShock.

Deacon’s story seemed to sound relatively conventional from a distance, but once we got our hands on the game we realized that it was something quite different. The protagonist, a tough biker, sees how his wife disappears in the midst of a zombie attack, in a truly chaotic prologue that feels thebasesof what the rest of the title will be. Alternating flashbacks to narrate the past and its relationship with Sarah, to punctuate the stark narration of the present, the Sony Bend Studio game builds a personality that goes beyond what we would expect from a biker.

On the other hand, and already in our country, the performance of the enormousClaudio SerranoI managed to further erect this character as an icon for many people. His robust performance, very much in line with other characters built by the voice of Christian Bale and many others in Spain, managed to lift the protagonist well above the plyade of secondary that paraded through the Days Gone campaign. And is there anything better than seeing Deacon in a badass way defying his enemies?

If something likedInsomniacwas that he knew how to be brave with his recreation of Spider-Man. The easy thing would have been to find a well-known version of Peter Parker and launch himself into the world of video games as many others did in the past. But no: the developers daredto create his own Peter Parker and his own Spider-Man, resulting in a new superhero who has managed to find a place among the most fantastic followers of the character. Task not easy, knowing how demanding are the followers of comics today thanks to the great work being done on the big screen with their characters.

Insomniac’s Peter Parker is not the young high school student who has just been nibbled by a spider and watched his uncle Ben die; This is a young adult who has spent years under the cloak of Spider-Man and who has been able to overcome his role as defender of New York.The integrity of the hero lives up to the talent of its creatorswhen it comes to creating a Peter Parker at the height of the great creations of comics. A gesture that had much merit and that gave the character a much more interesting and rich background than the typical approach to the young Spidey of all time.

The race ofNaughty doggrew up on PlayStation alongside its users. Of his first games in32 bitTo the current generation we have experienced cartoonish characters played in our childhood, a Jak that represented adolescence and a Nathan Drake that led us to live the adulthood of the study. A carefree and comfortable adult life, characteristic of the early stages of adulthood, right, but how many players have gone through the same process between the different Sony consoles? Uncharted 4, however, shows a very different protagonist from the dccolo character we met in the original triloga.

We are facing a Nathan Drake very different from that of the first three installments, although unable to correct his bad habits: the way in which he faces the return of his brother and how he operates in a mission in which he believes he does the right thing for the family ends for betraying, however, his other family. Naughty Dog does nothing but show us, again,The humanityfrom one of the most beloved heroes on PlayStation. It seems to be difficult to enjoy a new game starring our favorite explorer again soon, so do not hesitate to taste Uncharted 4 in small sips: you are facing one of the greats of PS4.

Joel represents something unique in the video gameNaughty dog: the fragility of the human being. The beginning of The Last of Us: Remastered is a jug of cold water for which the Californian firm had accustomed us. An event that will break any human being, with a loss in conditions unacceptable to anyone. These are difficult times for Joel and all those who have dared to continue living, so survival will lead them to make decisions that in the eyes of the player may seemhard to chewBut this reflects the greatness of its developers and the very means of expression that is the video game: in posing unique dilemmas and moments at the controls of a work as sublime as this one.

Accustomed to the usual Naughty Dog characters and adventures, The Last of Us ended up becoming one of the great experiences thatif possible, they elevated their artists to the category of teachers. Without a doubt, Joel and Ellie were the last great pair that the generation ofPlaystation 3And thanks to the improvements made in The Last of Us: Remastered, the experience is taken to a new level at the controls of PS4. What to expect from them in the highly anticipated sequel? We are a few weeks away from knowing it: The Last of Us: Part II aspires to everything in 2020. It is a great time to rescue one of the productions that define having a PlayStation console in your game room.

Remember the Spartan Kratos from the original God of War triloga on PS2 and PS3? Forget everything: the man you will meet in the last installment of the franchise is very different. There have been few times thatCory Barlog, one of the main minds behind the game and the saga itself, has recognized that thepaternityIt changed the way he saw things and had a direct impact on the making of his latest and successful video game. The best thing is that the artist’s personal experience completely enriches the work until it leads to a territory that no God of War fan would have ever imagined.

It’s not just theprotection of Atreusand the love he shows for his deceased wife: it is the sensation of seeing a Kratos tired of war, but ready to fight if necessity forces him to take up arms again. Spoiler:wield the ax. God of War teaches us the path of the hero and the growth of Atreus, who is faced with the possibility of demonstrating to his father that he is no longer a child and that he can also fight, showing a new relationship between father and son. A duo that has also becomeone of the most unforgettable couplesthat have provided PlayStation.

