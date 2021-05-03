a review of all the titles of the Grand Theft Auto saga

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto saga is undoubtedly one of the best known and most successful in the history of video games. Since 1997, it has attracted the attention of millions of players. Following the massive success of GTA 5, eyes are on GTA 6, a title that has yet to be officially announced, but that is already developing.

As time goes by, the interest in GTA 6 is growing. And is that Rockstar Games has not presented a new installment of the series for almost 8 yearsAlthough that yes, during all this time, it has prevented GTA 5 from aging quickly. This thanks to a series of updates that have brought new content to the online mode.

The truth is that, while GTA 5 is still a success – and consequently a money maker for Rockstar Games -, everything seems to indicate that a new title in the series is near.

We prepare for the possible arrival of GTA 6 by taking a tour of the spectacular world of Grand Theft Auto, where each version has incorporated features that have guaranteed success to Rockstar Games – and Take-Two in the most recent installments.

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto is the first title in the series. It was released for PlayStation and PC in 1997 and later, in 1999, it made its way to the Game Boy Color. Back then, 3D gaming was booming, however, DMA Design (later to become Rockstar North), took a different path and opted for a 2D scheme of superior viewr.

The team had to overcome many challenges. One of them was to radically change the core of the story. At first it was intended that the player control a police officer who chases criminals, but after considering it boring, it was changed to a criminal who does dirty work.

Grand Theft Auto 1 marked the beginning of a style of play that, at that time, it had not been devised by another company. Those same playable roots, by the way, we will see in GTA 6. It is a mixture of driving, with exploration of an open city, missions and the possibility of choosing different weapons for the confrontations.

The freedom of the game prevailed over the criticism of the graphics and controls. Due to its success, two expansions were released in 1999: Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 and Grand Theft Auto: London 1961.

GTA 2

GTA 2 is the second installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. It was released in 1999 for PC and PlayStation. The studio also sold a version for the Sega Dreamcast, which included computer functions omitted from the Sony console version. There was also a reduced variant in options for the Game Boy Color.

Like its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto, the sequel focuses on accomplishing a series of missions in the open world. But that was not all, GTA 2 introduced a series of novelties that significantly improved the experience of the game. For example, the game could be saved – in a church – and vehicles and pedestrians were more interactive.

The game featured a spectacular intro filmed in New York City.. The footage shows criminal Claude Speed ​​doing work in Anywhere City for various criminal syndicates. Without a doubt, it was a way to imbue the players with realism.

GTA 3

GTA 3 was the start of the 3D game mode, as we have seen until the current GTA 5 and in the near future with GTA 6. The story takes place in Liberty City, a city based on New York. It was released in October 2001 for the PlayStation 2, in May 2002 for the PC, and in October 2003 for the Xbox. Almost a decade later it came to Mac and in 2011 to iOS and Android.

It is a title that was widely praised for its design, presentation, sound and setting. However, he was also criticized for his violent nature. Along its history sold more than 14 million copies, achievement that drove it to become one of the most important titles in the history of open world video games.

The development team, as in previous installments, faced numerous challenges. One of them was to adapt all the elements of the game to 3D. Surprisingly, the addition of online multiplayer had been planned, but time and resource constraints worked against it and the developers had to put it aside.

GTA Vice City

One of the most popular games in the series is GTA Vice City. Many of today’s GTA players got started with this title. It was released in 2002 and was available for computers and consoles. In addition, like other versions, it reached mobile devices a few years later. The story takes place in Vice City, a city inspired by Miami, which we could see again in GTA 6.

The story, set in 1986, follows the life of mobster Tommy Vercetti after his release from prison. This title uses a modified version of the Renderware game engine used by GTA 3. Unsurprisingly, it features a huge urban map populated with people, buildings, and cars.

GTA Vice City has a strong influence on Miami Vice. In fact, one of the main characters in the game, Lance Vance, is voiced by Philip Michael Thomas, who played Tubbs in the television series. Some parts of the game make direct reference to the series, for example, Nico Arroyo’s Lamborghini Countach appears.

One of the strengths – and unforgettable – of GTA Vice City are its radio stations. It was a dream that the developers had been trying to improve since the first installment of the series. However, by 1996, music production companies did not believe in the potential of video games and DMA Design had to create original music.

However, after the success of the previous installments, they managed to “go up a notch” and take the radio stations of the game to the next level. These collected a wide variety of songs from the 1980s. They were released by Epic Records on seven albums, collectively known as Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Official Soundtrack Box Set.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas went on sale in 2004 and was the biggest advance in the series to date.. Everything takes place on a huge map with three famous cities based on three great real cities: Los Santos (Los Angeles), San Fierro (San Francisco) and Las Venturas (Las Vegas). In 2013 the game came to iOS and Android.

Although the title has a similar structure to the last two in the series, we are facing a larger and more complex open world. Of course, unlike the others, it has a series of elements that remain today, and that we will undoubtedly see in GTA 6. For example: the customization of clothes, vehicles, activities and side missions, to name just a few.

GTA San Andreas sold more than 2 million copies within the first six days after its release in the United States. With more than 12 million units sold for PlayStation 2, it became the best-selling title for that platform. In 2011 it was reported that he had sold 27.5 million copies worldwide.

GTA 4

Rockstar Games made a leap in the graphical experience of the franchise with GTA 4, released in 2008. The title was initially available on Xbox 360 and PS3, although months later it reached computers. The story took place in Liberty City, the same as we saw in GTA 3.

The game, like its predecessors, has a wide open world. One of the main novelties of GTA 4 was its online multiplayer allowing a maximum of 32 players to participate in both cooperative missions and competitive game modes. As for the visual section, it incorporated the most radical and realistic change in the series.

The cinematic influence was made possible by intensive work by the development team on New York. Those responsible were given the task of capturing more than 100,000 photographs and several hours of video of the city. According to former Rockstar producer Franceska Bucci, GTA 4 had more than 2 billion in sales revenue. Data shows that it managed to sell more than 28 million copies since 2008.

Grand Theft Auto’s assault on handheld consoles

Grand Theft Auto is not an exclusive game for computers and desktop consoles. It has also had deliveries that have reached portable consoles. GTA Liberty City Stories was initially released for the PSP (PlayStation Portable) in 2005. Later, versions for iOS, Android and Fire OS were released.

It was the first 3D title in the series to reach mobile devices and portable consoles. The story takes place on the open map of Liberty City from GTA 3. One of the novelties that this game incorporated is the possibility of playing with up to six players via a wireless local network in the version for PSP.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, meanwhile, was released for PSP in 2006. Like its predecessor, it allowed free navigation through an open world, from a third-person perspective. The character is able to walk, run, swim, jump, as well as use weapons and drive cars.

In 2009, Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars was also released.. Another game set in Liberty City for mobile devices. First it came to Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable. Then in 2014, to Android and Fire OS devices. This title is played from a top-down oriented field of view, but unlike the others with a top-down view, uses full 3D graphics.

GTA 5, the predecessor of the long-awaited GTA 6

And we come to GTA 5, Rockstar Games’ gold mine, which to this day continues to bear good fruit. The title was released in 2013 and is set in Los Santos. It has a huge map and, nothing more and nothing less than three stories that intersect, something that we may not see in GTA 6. These are those of Franklin, Trevor and Michael.

The first edition was released in September 2013 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions were released in November 2014. Then, in April 2015, a version for computers was released. With the arrival of next-gen consoles, an upgraded version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S was announced that will apparently be available during the second half of 2021.

Game development began shortly after GTA 4. He shared the workforce of various Rockstar Games studios. Undoubtedly, this title is influenced by other works of the company such as Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3. A part of the team did field research in California to help the development of the open world.

It was one of the most anticipated games, something that can presumably happen again with GTA 6. On launch day, Rockstar Games raised $ 800 million. It is currently one of the best-selling video games with more than 140 million copies. As if this were not enough, thanks to its constant updates, it continues to generate income, which has already reached 6,000 million dollars worldwide.

GTA 6

As we have seen, the development time of the new titles in the Grand Theft Auto saga has been increasing. While the studio hasn’t mentioned a single word about GTA 6 so far, some predictions pointed to its arrival just for the arrival of the new generation of consoles, but finally that did not happen.

Nevertheless, There is still the possibility that GTA 6 will be announced this year and that Rockstar Games will start sales in 2023. As we told you in this article, the launch could coincide with the 10th anniversary of GTA 5. Yes, although it is hard to believe, it will have been 10 years by then.

One of the strongest rumors surrounding the new title in the saga is the return to Vice City. These came after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, revamped two key domains. We are talking about gtavicecityonline.com and gtavi.com. Vice City in sight? Now we just have to wait to see if this idea will come true.

Related