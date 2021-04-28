a reusable Starship-like rocket and catapult-launched ships

During this past weekend in China they celebrated National Space Day. A special day for the Asian country where, among other things, they showed what their plans are for the point-to-point travel on suborbital flights on Earth. China’s plan to travel anywhere in the world (going into space) in a matter of minutes. Its two concepts are most unique.

According to ArsTechnica, during an event held in Nanjing, China, CATL employees (The Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology) showed the concepts on video. The video was later shared on the Weibo social network and shows how they plan to achieve subortbital flights with passengers within two decades. Goal that SpaceX also raised in 2017 or that Virgin Galactic has been trying for a long time.

Reusable rockets and catapults

In the video shared by CATL you can see essentially two concepts of spacecraft to perform suborbital flights. Leaving aside some incongruities such as the zero-gravity passengers that appear when the upper stage is still in use, the video gives us a general idea of ​​China’s plans.

In the first of the concepts we have a spaceship with a rocket similar to what SpaceX proposes with Starship. The ship, in addition to having a similar shape and appearance, is composed of two stages, where the first one detaches from the second when it reaches a certain altitude and returns to land to be reused.

In the second of the concepts we find a spacecraft more similar to those of Virgin Galactic. The curious aspect here is how they intend to put it into orbit. The idea is launch it with a gigantic electromagnetic catapult that would allow the ship to accelerate on the rails before leaving the Earth’s surface. Once reached a certain height, it would ignite its thrusters to climb into Earth orbit. The landing would be horizontal like a traditional plane.

The idea is not entirely new, China already announced its plans for suborbital flights years ago. If all goes according to plan, China’s suborbital flights will be a reality in 2035 for the transport of payloads. The passenger transport on suborbital flights is planned for 2045.

Via | ArsTechnica