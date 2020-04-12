A gradual and localized restart of economic activities could occur in the United States in May, while the coronavirus pandemic appears to be peaking in the country, the leading expert from the US government said on Sunday, while remaining very cautious. .

“We hope that by the end of the month we can see what is happening and if the elements allow us to restart the activity safely,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN.

“If so, we restart. Otherwise, we will continue to isolate,” added the director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases of the United States, which represents the scientific community in the task force established by President Donald Trump to fight the pandemic.

Fauci said he was optimistic about the decrease in the scope of the coronavirus, especially in New York State, the epicenter of the disease with more than 8,500 deaths, almost half of those registered in the country.

“Income, hospitalizations, intensive care and intubation not only stabilize, but also begin to decrease,” said the scientist, and said that it is being handled with “cautious optimism.” “It is not like turning on a lamp again,” he stressed.

Trump regularly insists on a restart of activities as quickly as possible and highlights the growth of the unemployment rate, which has exploded with massive layoffs.

According to Fauci, it will be necessary to study the disparities of the pandemic in the territory between large cities, strongly affected by COVID-19, and rural areas, where it seems weaker.

He cited as extremes New York, epicenter of the pandemic, and Arkansas, a southern state where the population is not confined and which has only 27 fatal cases. Therefore, the decided measures will not be “equal for all,” he said.