A resounding success! Prince Harry at his first event of the year | AP

In one of the first events that Prince Harry resumed after his return from the United Kingdom, the grandson of Queen Isabel was one of the figures invited to star in part of the event “Vax Live“where it would be received in a very effusive and surely gratifying way amid endless shouts and applause.

One of the most exciting moments of the recent “Vax Live” event that brought together various figures and celebrities from the world of entertainment and politics, was the moment when prince harry appeared on stage.

Great ovations made of the first public appearance of “duke of sussex“in the USA, one of the highlights of the gala.

It is worth mentioning that it was previously announced that the couple made up of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be the “campaign presidents” of the “Vax Live” event. Upon arrival on stage, Prince William’s younger brother said a few words.

I want to say that each of you are great, said the royal, before starting his emotional speech.

The message from the so-called Henry Charles Albert David, Prince Harry, immediately grabbed all the attention to hear the short and powerful message with his particular British accent.

We cannot rest or recover until there are vaccines in every corner of the world.

The last appearance of the youngest son of the deceased Diana of Wales was when he attended the service held in the United Kingdom to see off the remains of his grandfather, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh.

However, on this occasion, those present felt free to cheer some of the guests and it was Prince Harry who inspired one of the most affectionate welcomes, as if Lady Diana herself with her children and grandchildren had been in person.

On this occasion, the “former Suits actress” was absent from the event due to her advanced pregnancy, since in July she will give birth to a girl, the same reason that prevented her from traveling to the United Kingdom a few weeks ago, after that his doctor did not authorize the trip, it transpired.

It should be reiterated that in the last event recorded on May 2, which will be broadcast on May 8, other figures such as JLO, the current president of the United States, Pope Francis and many other figures also joined and witnessed the fondness for the “former member” of royalty.

For his part, in the midst of this great reception, the diverse opinions were not lacking, and it was the lawyer Nazir Azfal who shared a small fragment of the welcome to the US resident and father of the minor Archie Harrison Mountbatten.

For the British, this moment described as impossible that “the queen or her deceased progenitor could equal”, which also led to many other comments where they praised the popular “Enrique de Sussex”.

Too bad the family didn’t appreciate him, they really captured him for a long time, this is how America treats humans, as opposed to how England treated Meghan. Harry belongs to us now.

Currently, the son of “Prince Charles of Wales”, heir to the crown to the British throne has begun to fulfill the first commitments on his agenda after his short stay in the UK, one of his first meetings was with the millionaire philanthropist Wallis Annenberg. .

Apparently, Meghan Markle’s husband would have returned somewhat discouraged after his trip to the United Kingdom after a cold and solemn meeting with the family that saw him grow up, in large part derived from his controversial statements.

So surely this moment would greatly encourage the Duke to know the enormous affection that he inspires in many other people.